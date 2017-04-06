Who's the new guy? It's Scott Michael Foster, obviously, who just joined the cast of #CrazyExGirlfriend Season 3 as a series regular!

If you've found yourself thinking, "who is that guy?!" you might recognize Foster from Greek, Californication, Chasing Life, or Once Upon a Time. The 32-year-old actor had a guest role in Season 2 as Nathaniel Plimpton III, the high-profile corporate lawyer that took over Darryl's firm and became a minor obstacle to Rebecca and Josh's never-have-problems-again philosophy when the Devil Winds blew into town. Now, Deadline reports that he's been signed on as a recurring regular character for Season 3.

Rewatch his John Mayer-esque number, "Let's Have Intercourse," right now.

Also promoted from guest to series regular is David Hull, who plays White Josh. With all these handsome dudes being added to the permanent cast, it begs the question, will we ever see our favorite jaded alcoholic bartender again?

Probably not. If the casting directors are making sure to lock in other main guy characters, it's not a good sign for the return of Santino Fontana (Greg), who left the show four episodes into Season 2.

Oh well! At least that means there will be plenty of time for Rebecca and Nathaniel to have intercourse in Season 3!

Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' are available right now on Netflix.

