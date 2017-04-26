Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 finally releases this week, and with the long-anticipated movie comes a new slew of interviews with the cast, designed to increase our already stratosphere-level hype. And this means that Karen Gillan's here with some fun facts about Nebula — and it seems that she was never intended to get the redemption arc and Guardians membership card in the sequel, all because she was supposed to be dead.

Nebula was a standout character in a film absolutely filled with quirky scene stealers. Gillan's icy-yet-smoldering portrayal of the cyborg assassin was captivating, and I wasn't the only one who cheered when she flipped Gamora the metaphorical bird, chopping off her own hand so she could fly into the sunset and away from Thanos, Ronan, Gamora, and all of their drama.

"Fuck this shit I'm out" - Nebula, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. [Credit: Marvel]

We all knew what Nebula's bid for survival meant — her inevitable appearance in the sequel! This was later confirmed and the trailers for #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2 have teased Nebula's significantly larger role in this film as she develops her relationship with Gamora and begrudgingly teams up with the Guardians. There's no doubt that Nebula's part in Vol. 2 will be just as entertaining as her appearance in the first movie, but this almost didn't happen.

As Karen Gillan told DigitalSpy, an early draft of the Guardians script saw Nebula die before the film ended, dooming any hopes for her to appear later on. Now, of course, Nebula's future reaches far beyond Vol. 2 to Avengers: Infinity War, as her role in the MCU is expanded. Gillan never expected this, saying:

"No, I did not actually. I definitely had a feeling that there was room for the character to expand in the future, but she was originally supposed to die in the first movie, I think I remember in the script."

Nebula joins the Guardians in 'Vol. 2'. [Credit: Marvel]

Instead, we get to see Nebula really evolve as a character in Vol. 2, which Gillan is really happy about.

"She obviously did not die, then I found out that she was coming back in the second movie and then I found out we got to explore all these amazing things about her past and her relationship with Gamora, her sister, so I was really happy."

Interestingly enough, Nebula very nearly didn't even appear in the first movie — Nicole Perlman's initial script for Guardians of the Galaxy didn't include Nebula. As a fan of the #Marvel comic book character, James Gunn later added Nebula to the screenplay in his rewrites. And it's a good thing he did as Nebula is a fantastic addition to the #MCU.

Nebula has a fascinating history — stolen from her home by Thanos, Nebula was genetically and cybernetically enhanced until she was unrecognizable from her former self. Growing up among dozens of sisters, Nebula's sense of rivalry was fostered by Thanos, who pitted his "daughters" against each other in order to make them better warriors. It's going to be awesome to see Nebula's development in Vol. 2 — as well as seeing her kick more butt, of course.

Poll Who's your favorite 'Guardians' character? Peter Quill / Star Lord

Gamora

Drax

Rocket Raccoon

I am Groot!

Nebula

Yondu

Mantis

Someone else — tell us in the comments!

[Poll image credit: Marvel]

(Source: DigitalSpy, Buzzfeed)