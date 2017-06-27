With Season 8 of The Walking Dead destined to be the most explosive yet, it's exciting to know that filming is well underway, having started back in May. With the promise of the "All Out War" storyline from the comic series, fans are expecting more bloody battles than ever before. However some recent sightings — or lack of sightings — have some worried that a certain Big Bad may have a smaller role in Season 8 than imagined.

Digital Spy have reported that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been absent from the Senoia set of the show since the filming of Episode 1. Given that the show is apparently now filming Episode 5, this has had many wondering what exactly Negan will be doing in Episodes 2, 3 and 4.

Causing even more panic with fans is the fact that Dwayne Johnson's new film, Rampage is currently shooting, in which Morgan has a role. But while we've seen photos of Morgan on set of the film, there's no confirmation that his role in Rampage is big enough to take him away from his work on #TheWalkingDead.

While Morgan's absence from set seems to have caused a panic, as Comicbook.com have pointed out, there's also the strong possibility that he has simply been filming inside the show's studios, which are located in a private facility. This would particularly make sense if Negan were holed up inside the Sanctuary for the episodes in question, something that's not entirely unlikely.

But Negan isn't the only character whose future in Season 8 is uncertain. After recently giving birth to a baby girl, Christian Serratos (Rosita Espinosa) will likely have a reduced role in Season 8 while she takes time out to spend time with her young family. Meanwhile Danai Gurira (Michonne), will be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, prompting fan fears that she may also have a lesser role in Season 8, though this is something which overall seems unlikely.

But while it's all currently speculation about how much screen time characters may or may not have, we'll likely have a better idea in a few weeks time at San Diego Comic Con. Traditionally Comic Con has been the place where The Walking Dead unveils its trailer for the upcoming season, and given that the show is working up to such a massive storyline in Season 8, fans should expect something great.

Are you worried about how much screen time Negan will have in Season 8?

Source: Digital Spy, Comicbook.com