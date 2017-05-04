Fans of Neil Gaiman's novel American Gods will have been well prepared for the amount of mind-fuckery the pilot episode packed in when it premiered on Starz this past weekend. But for those viewers who were watching with fresh eyes, one would assume that many of the major themes within the book — immigration, faith — may have been somewhat hard to grasp without prior knowledge.

If you fall into the latter category, Gaiman has a couple of tips for you in terms of how to approach the #TV adaptation of #AmericanGods. Addressing the key points he wants the audience to watch out for, namely to keep an open mind and not take everything you see as gospel, he runs briefly through the major characters and why they're important to him. Watch his chat through the Instagram video below:

American Gods follows Shadow Moon as he's released from jail to discover his wife and best friend are dead. With no job, no home and no family to speak of, he winds up working for the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, who takes him on a wild mission through America and destroys his image of reality in the process. The official synopsis is as follows:

The series will focus on the mysterious Shadow Moon, a man serving three years in prison for assault. With only days remaining in his sentence, Shadow is given an unexpected early release after his beloved wife Laura is killed in a car accident. Flying home for the funeral, Shadow is seated next to a man calling himself Wednesday, who offers Shadow a job he seems all too confident that Shadow will accept. Arriving home, Shadow finds that the life he thought was waiting for him is gone. With no other options, he accepts Wednesday's offer. At first, it appears that Wednesday is nothing but a con artist who runs scams for cash and needs Shadow as a collaborator and bodyguard. Shadow soon learns that Wednesday is in fact the god Odin of Norse mythology. Wednesday is making his way across America, gathering all the old gods, who, without believers, have now incorporated themselves into American life and pretend to be ordinary people, while the New Gods – Media, Technology, and a host of others – grow ever stronger. Shadow finds himself drawn into a final confrontation between the old gods and the new.

American Gods airs on Starz at 9 p.m. EST every Sunday.

