As us mere mortals prepare to bow down to American Gods, take some time out from your pitiful lives to study the work of author Neil Gaiman, the one true deity that even the likes of Mr Wednesday look up to.

Spanning a career of over 30 years, the prolific author has worked on everything from comic books to novels and theater, excelling in every field he's tried his hand at. However, the American Gods creator is arguably most famous for his work in film, bringing to life the fantasy worlds that he so expertly crafts in the pages of his best fiction.

That's not all though. In his time, Gaiman has also voiced animated characters, developed scripts for other people's TV shows, and even starred in a few himself. Join us then as we take a look back through Neil Gaiman's best movies and #TV shows, including a few that may surprise even the most diehard of fans.

'Neverwhere' (1996)

Neverwhere [Credit: BBC]

Years before American Gods was adapted into a TV show, Gaiman wrote the BBC adaptation of his dark fantasy novel Neverwhere. Across six episodes, the series told the story of the 'London Below', a magical world that existed below the streets of England's capital city.

'MirrorMask' (2005)

MirrorMask [Credit: The Jim Henson Company]

After working together for years on the legendary Sandman comics, Gaiman teamed up with Dave McKean to work on the screenplay for MirrorMask, his old friend's directorial debut. The film follows a young girl called Helena Campbell who becomes trapped in a surreal fantasy world, far away from her circus performer family.

'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Princess Mononoke [Credit: Studio Ghibli]

Gaiman revealed his international influences when he wrote the English language script for the anime movie Princess Mononoke, which remains one of the most influential Japanese films from Studio Ghibli's entire filmography.

'Babylon 5' (1998)

Babylon 5 [Credit: Warner Bros. Television]

The hit sci-fi show Babylon 5 was written almost exclusively by creator J. Michael Straczynski — apart from the Season 5 episode 'Day of the Dead', which was scripted by Neil Gaiman in an early sci-fi outing.

'Beowulf' (2007)

Beowulf [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Gaiman has always been fascinated by Norse mythology, as evidenced by his latest book, cunningly titled Norse Mythology. Thus, it came as no surprise when Neil co-wrote the script for Robert Zemeckis's fantasy epic Beowulf alongside Roger Avary.

'Stardust' (2007)

Stardust [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

In pursuit of a fallen star, Charlie Cox's Tristan impresses in Gaiman's most successful movie adaptation to date, attracting the likes of Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer and Claire Danes in Matthew Vaughn's all-star (-dust) cast.

'Coraline' (2009)

Coraline [Credit: Laika]

Following the success of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Henry Selick returned to the world of stop-motion animation with this grim take on Gaiman's fairytale novel Coraline, starring Dakota Fanning and Teri Hatcher in a surprisingly eerie role.

'The Guild' (2011)

The Guild [Credit: Microsoft]

Felicia Day's web series The Guild was geek TV at its finest, so it was only a matter of time before someone of Gaiman's stature would appear in a guest role on the show, displaying some rarely seen acting chops.

'The Simpsons' (2011)

The Simpsons [Credit: Fox]

You know you've hit the big time when you're colored yellow and drawn alongside the residents of Springfield, so it was gratifying for fans to see Gaiman finally appear on #TheSimpsons in episode 'The Book Job' back in 2011.

'Doctor Who' (2011 & 2013)

Doctor Who [Credit: BBC]

As one of the UK's most acclaimed sci-fi fantasy writers, it was only a matter of time before Gaiman tackled #DoctorWho, the country's premiere sci-fi fantasy show. The first episode he scripted was broadcast during Matt Smith's second series, where the Tardis was given human form. Following the episode's coveted win at the Hugo Awards, Gaiman was asked back to write another instalment featuring the Cybermen's return, entitled 'Nightmare in Silver'.

'Jay and Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie' (2013)

Jay and Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie [Credit: SModcast Pictures]

Kevin Smith's surprise foray into animation parodied Batman and Robin to hilarious effect through the characters of Jay and Silent Bob. If you paid close enough attention, you may have noticed Gaiman himself voicing Albert the Manservant, a thinly veiled parody of Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth.

'Lucifer' (2015-)

Lucifer [Credit: Fox]

While the Sandman movie continues to languish in our dreams, Gaiman's spin-off character #Lucifer has enjoyed moderate success on the small screen over the past few years. Despite a mixed critical response and controversy regarding the show's depiction of Satan, Lucifer is set to return to our screens for a third season later in 2017.

'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' (2016)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Credit: Disney XD]

Those pining to see Neil Gaiman return to the #Marvel universe after his stellar work on 1602 may be surprised to hear that the author did just that last year when he voiced the character of Angela in the animated show Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Sure, that's probably not what fans were hoping for exactly, but in the meantime, make the most of Gaiman's fun excursion into Marvel's cosmic realm by watching the episode 'We Are the World Tree'.

'American Gods' (2017-)

American Gods [Credit: Starz]

First published in 2001, American Gods may have taken its sweet time to reach our screens, but now that a TV adaptation is finally airing on Starz, fans can see Gods old and new fight once more. With stars such as Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning and Ian McShane joining forces with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, #AmericanGods is set to be the most successful adaptation of Gaiman's work yet.

As if that list wasn't impressive enough, the Lord of Dreams also has a number of other projects coming our way in the next few years, including an adaptation of his masterpiece, The Sandman, and a film version of How To Talk To Girls At Parties. Let's just hope they capture the god-like magic of #NeilGaiman's writing.

