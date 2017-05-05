Last Updated: May 5, 2017

Note: This list will be updated monthly to reflect both the old and new comedy movies added to Netflix. Newest additions are at the top.

Got a Netflix and chill session coming up, and feeling the pressure to make the best romantic comedy choice? Does your significant other not share your love for early slasher flicks, forcing you to desperately search for popular comedy movies recently added to Netflix? Or are you just sick of binging entire seasons of TV shows whilst consuming your body's weight in chips? Never fear, the ultimate best Netflix comedy movie list is here! And it's guaranteed to sort out your viewing dilemmas with some damn good funny movies to make you laugh.

We've got all the must-see comedy movies to watch online right now, and there's something for everyone: pretentious rock bands, awkward romances and washed-up oceanographers. Get ready for your sides to ache, because things are about to get comical with the funniest movies currently streaming in May 2017

Check out the best top new comedy films on Netflix below:

20. 'Adventureland' (2009)

Director: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola Who's in it? Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan Reynolds, Bill Hader, Kirsten Wiig

Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan Reynolds, Bill Hader, Kirsten Wiig IMDb score: 6.8/10

Kristen Stewart's ditched vampires for carnival rides in this awkward but endearing tale about a summer job romance. James (Jesse Eisenberg) is forced to take on a job at a dodgy theme park, but finds himself enamoured with a mysterious coworker (Stewart). Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader are a riot as the park's stingy owners. Set in 1987, this movie is sure to sate your leftover Stranger Things eighties nostalgia.

Also available on: Netflix UK

19. 'Mean Girls' (2004)

'Mean Girls' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Director: Mark Waters

Mark Waters Who's in it? Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey IMDb score: 7/10

Cady (Lindsay Lohan) finds herself way out of her depth when she moves from rural Africa to the American suburbs and struggles to navigate the labyrinth of social cliques. The ultimate modern commentary on the unbelievable bitchiness of teenage girls, Mean Girls puts the spotlight on the absurdity of high school politics.

Also available on: Netflix Canada

18. 'Dear White People' (2014)

'Dear White People' [Credit: Lionsgate]

Director: Justin Simien

Justin Simien Who's in it? Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, Brandon P. Bell

Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, Brandon P. Bell IMDb score: 6.2/10

Sometimes the best way to present serious political issues is with a good dose of laughter, and satirical comedy Dear White People does that extremely well. Racial identity, Ivy League politics and social dilemmas are all presented in a fresh and challenging manner that will leave you thinking long after the credits have rolled.

This controversial movie continues to spark debate, outrage and praise from audiences thanks to its recent adaptation into a Netflix series. Before you check that out, make sure to watch the original movie that inspired it all and see just how relevant its issues are three years later.

Also available on: Netflix Canada, UK, Australia & New Zealand

17. 'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984)

'This Is Spinal Tap' [Credit: Embassy Pictures]

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Who's in it? Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean IMDb score: 8/11 (no, seriously)

Are you ready to turn it up to 11? The movie that documents the greatest fictional rock band of all time, This Is Spinal Tap perfectly captures the glamor, glory and groupie drama of the eighties rock scene. Its satirical tone held a mirror up to the narcissistic world of rockstars, and continues to be both iconic and hilarious.

'This Is Spinal Tap' [Credit: Embassy Pictures]

16. 'Heathers' (1989)

'Heathers' [Credit: New World Pictures]

Director: Michael Lehmann

Michael Lehmann Who's in it? Christian Slater, Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty

Christian Slater, Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty IMDb score: 7.3/10

Before Christian Slater was running an insurgent hacker group, he was helping his girlfriend (Winona Ryder) accidentally murder her bitchy frenemy Heather. Ah, the things you do for love. With a TV reboot on the way, you'll definitely want to sink your teeth into this hilariously inappropriate revenge tale with a twist.

15. 'David Brent: Life On The Road' (2016)

'David Brent: Life On The Road' [Credit: Entertainment One]

Director : Ricky Gervais

: Ricky Gervais Who's in it? Ricky Gervais, Andrew Brooke, Doc Brown

Ricky Gervais, Andrew Brooke, Doc Brown IMDb score: 6.3/10

The most iconic boss on television has taken a brief stint of leave from his office buffoonery to make a name for himself in the music business. If you loved Ricky Gervais as David Brent in The Office then you'll definitely enjoy his cringeworthy antics on tour with his band: Foregone Conclusion.

Also available on: Netflix Canada

14. 'Superbad' (2007)

'Superbad' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Who's in it? Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone

Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone IMDb score: 7.6/10

God bless Judd Apatow for making a teenage comedy about losing your virginity before college actually decent. Completely devoid of apple pies, illegal webcam recordings and Jason Biggs, Superbad is a goldmine of quotable dialogue and unforgettable hijinks. This one is definitely required viewing for any comedy fan.

13. 'Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil' (2010)

'Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil' [Credit: Magnet Releasing]

Director: Eli Craig

Eli Craig Who's in it? Alan Tudyk, Tyler Labine, Katrina Bowden

Alan Tudyk, Tyler Labine, Katrina Bowden IMDb score: 7.6/10

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil takes the "homicidal horror movie hillbillies" trope and completely flips it on its head. A group of college kids venture out into the woods for a weekend away, but become wary of two locals. Little do they know that Tucker and Dale are but innocent oddballs. But things start to look bad for the pair when the out-of-towners start turning up dead.

Also available on: Netflix UK, Australia & New Zealand

12. 'Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World' (2012)

'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World' [Credit: Focus Features]

Director : Lorene Scafaria

: Lorene Scafaria Who's in it? Steve Carell, Keira Knightley

Steve Carell, Keira Knightley IMDb score: 6.7/10

The end of the world is at hand, and Dodge (Steve Carell) is at a loss for how to spend his final days. Rather than take heroin at parties with his friends, he finds himself buddied up with his neighbor (Keira Knightley), who's in distress over being unable to get home to her family in the UK. A lighthearted take on a grave concept that's aptly emotional at times, this movie gives a frank perspective on what the world would really be like on the precipice of an apocalypse.

Also available on: Netflix Australia & New Zealand

11. 'Adult World' (2014)

'Adult World' [Credit: IFC Films]

Director: Scott Coffey

Scott Coffey Who's in it? John Cusack, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters

John Cusack, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters IMDb score: 6.2/10

Emma Roberts plays Amy, an amateur poet who's a little too obsessed with making it big. She finds herself working part-time at a local sex shop to fund her poor artist lifestyle; when she's not being reprimanded by her manager Alex (American Horror Story's Evan Peters), she's stalking her idol, accomplished poet Rat Billings (John Cusack). Amy is ten times the insufferable brat than Girls' Hannah Horvath, and just as awkward— in the best way possible.

10. '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

'10 Things I Hate About You' [Credit: Buena Vista]

Director: Gil Junger

Gil Junger Who's in it? Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt IMDb score: 7.2/10

Kat (Julie Stiles) is a black sheep in an era of movies obsessed with makeovers and male approval. The cynical intellectual unknowingly finds herself in the midst of a deal orchestrated by her sister, and is pursued by brooding bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger). 10 Things I Hate About You is witty, original and surprisingly emotional.

9. 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

'Moonrise Kingdom' [Credit: Focus Features]

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Who's in it? Kara Hayward, Jared Gilman, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman

Kara Hayward, Jared Gilman, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman IMDb score: 7.8/10

There's nothing quite like a classic Wes Anderson film, and the auteur certainly delivered with this adorable account of puppy love. When two troubled children run away together after a brief exchange of love letters, they incite a ragtag bunch of locals to hunt them down and put an end to their rebellious romance. Kara Hayward is outstanding as feisty Suzy, and the entire film is a goldmine of kitsch aesthetic.

8. 'The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou' (2004)

'The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Who's in it? Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Noah Taylor

Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Noah Taylor IMDb score: 7.3/10

Bill Murray plays Steve Zissou, a once-great oceanographer famous for his nature documentaries. In an attempt to recapture the glory he once had, Zissou embarks on a might expedition in search of the ever-illusive Jaguar Shark. Cate Blanchett is a welcome reprieve from Zissou's bumbling antics, and the acoustic Portuguese David Bowie soundtrack is incredible.

7. 'Tiny Furniture' (2010)

'Tiny Furniture' [Credit: IFC Films]

Director: Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Who's in it? Lena Dunham,Jemima Kirke, Merritt Wever, Laurie Simmons, Alex Karpovsky

Lena Dunham,Jemima Kirke, Merritt Wever, Laurie Simmons, Alex Karpovsky IMDb score: 6.2/10

Lena Dunham's first foray into film, Tiny Furniture is a must-watch for fans of her unique comedy stylings, even featuring a few recognizable faces from Girls. Dunham plays Hanna Horvath-esque entitled brat Aura, aimlessly floating in post-college graduation limbo. Her sister and mother are played by her own family, with her dry-humored younger sister Grace totally stealing the show.

Also available on: Netflix Canada

6. 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

'Bridget Jones's Diary' [Credit: Miramax Films]

Director: Sharon Maguire

Sharon Maguire Who's in it? Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth

Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth IMDb score: 6.7/10

The ultimate modern rom-com, Bridget Jones is the anti-chick flick protagonist we'd all been waiting for. Torn between two men, plagued by career choices and haunted by her own giant knickers, Bridget bamboozles her way through life and love in an awkward but relatable manner that speaks to a generation of independent women.

5. 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright Who's in it? Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Bill Nighy, Martin Freeman

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Bill Nighy, Martin Freeman IMDb score: 7.9/10

A big-shot cop (Simon Pegg) gets relocated to a small village and finds himself struggling with the mundane goings-on of the small-minded town. But he soon uncovers something far more shocking than he'd anticipated: a string of gruesome murders covering a dark secret amongst the locals. With the more-trouble-than-its-worth help of his bumbling partner, he pledges to get to the bottom of the case— no matter what it takes.

Also available on: Netflix Australia & New Zealand

4. 'Tropic Thunder (2008)

Director: Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller Who's in it? Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Tom Cruise, Jay Baruchel

Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Tom Cruise, Jay Baruchel IMDb score: 7/10

Sometimes you need to take a break from all those quirky, intelligent indie comedies and enjoy some good ol' fashioned big-budget action laughs. Ben Stiller stars in his own literally explosive tale of a gaggle of Hollywood actors dropped in the middle of the jungle to film a blockbuster movie, only to find themselves in a very real survival situation. Tropic Thunder is a film that satirizes absolutely everything, in the most ridiculous way possible. If you're a fan of South Park and This Is The End, then this might be right up your alley.

Also available on: Netflix Canada, Australia & New Zealand

3. 'Amélie' (2001)

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Jean-Pierre Jeunet Who's in it? Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Dominique Pinon

Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Dominique Pinon IMDb score: 8.4/10

This is the movie to show your friends who claim to hate foreign films. Amélie (Audrey Tautou) is a sweet but cunning waitress who stumbles upon a long-forgotten treasure, triggering a series of elaborate acts of both kindness and sabotage for her fellow Parisians. It's an oh-so-French account of the everyday beauty hidden in the ordinary, and will have you booking that trip to Paris you've always wanted to take.

2. 'Frances Ha' (2012)

'Frances Ha' [Credit: IFC Films]

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Who's in it? Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Mickey Sumner

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Mickey Sumner IMDb score: 7.4/10

Greta Gerwig shines as Frances, a young woman dealing with all the challenges of living in New York City whilst trying to keep it all together. Her life takes a turn for the tragic as her best friend suddenly begins to drift away from her, and the rest of her life begins to fall apart accordingly. Gerwig is brilliant as off-beat Frances, a millenial weirdo we can all sympathize with.

Also available on: Netflix Australia & New Zealand

1. 'Magic Mike' (2012)

'Magic Mike' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Who's in it? Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, Olivia Munn, Alex Pettyfer

Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, Olivia Munn, Alex Pettyfer IMDb score: 6.1/10

Dive into the hilarious, taboo and bizarre world of male strippers as Matthew McConaughey and his team attempt to hustle all the can out of their all-too-keen punters. What seems like an easy ride to big money ends up being a little more complicated than you might think. If you want an excuse to stare at Channing Tatum wearing as little as possible for as long as possible, here's your chance.

Also available on: Netflix UK, Australia & New Zealand

Did you recognize any of your favorites amongst this top 20? Let me know in the comments!