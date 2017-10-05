If you're anything like me, you've spent the last month since the confusing and marvelous Twin Peaks Season 3 finale in a depressed slump. You've worried that you'll never see anything as meaningful, powerful, and emotional ever again (unless we get a Season 4 — c'mon, Lynch!) and you've gone to see anything that's purported to have a shred of content (ahem, mother!) only to be disappointed.

And yet, there is light on the horizon, and it comes in the form of German #Netflix series Dark. Check out the recently released trailer:

Dark takes place in the seemingly normal village of Winden, where the dark underbelly of the town starts to get exposed after two boys go missing. A boy called Jonas and some classmates soon find themselves in the middle of an increasingly precarious situation as they discover the town's dark secrets, including "why the electricity sometimes blinks, why sounds come from the woods, and why Jonas is plagued by nightmares of his father hanging himself — after leaving an elusive note inscribed with 'Do not open before November 4th, 10:13 PM,' " as summarized by Michael Lerman's TIFF plot description.

But, most intriguingly, according to the teaser, the question is not who, or how, but when. (What year is it? Hm, where have I heard that question before?) Clearly #Dark is set to be more than a linear CSI-style murder mystery, in keeping with favorites like Stranger Things, Twin Peaks, and Les Revenants, and I can't wait to see where it takes us.

Dark premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and has gone on to get solid reviews from critics. Filmmakers Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese co-created the series — also working on the 2014 film Who Am I – No System Is Safe together — and it looks set to be the mind-bending tale we need to ease us into the winter months. Now, I'm not going to pretend that Dark looks like it will rival Twin Peaks in greatness, but it could well shape up to be — excuse me — a damn fine mystery.

Dark will air on Netflix December 1.