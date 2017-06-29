If you were given the ability to wipe out the worst people from humanity, would you do it? What if it was as simple as writing the name of that person in a notebook and waiting until Death claims them? That's exactly what happens in the trailer for Netflix's upcoming movie Death Note.

#DeathNote, directed by Adam Wingard, is based on the popular Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba. The latest trailer gives us an extended look at the death god, Ryuk — voiced by actor Willem Dafoe — and Nat Wolff's Light Turner causing all sorts of death and mayhem in the city of Seattle, and all over the world. We also get additional scenes of Keith Stanfield's brilliant detective, L, vowing to see Light burn for playing god with people's lives. Check out the full trailer below:

The adaptation of Death Note has already faced some backlash and accusations of whitewashing, and some fans of the original manga and anime are not happy with this new version:

If the #Inhumans trailer isn't enough to make you disappointed, check out the new #Deathnote trailer — BlackGirlNerds (@BlackGirlNerds) June 29, 2017

If you want to see an adaptation of #DeathNote with Asian freakin' actors, come see #DeathNoteMusical!

Just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/IZgnLfdoRk — Ivan Menchell (@ivanmenchell) June 20, 2017

The director himself went on Twitter earlier this month to defend his film and to dismiss those whitewashing claims:

There is no conspiracy to remove Japanese culture from Death Note. Its a fresh version of the story set in Seattle. Also see The Departed. https://t.co/ZezHsFSecC — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) June 6, 2017

Hollywood is no stranger to the controversy of whitewashing, especially when it takes popular media from Asia and gives it the western treatment — as in Scarlett Johansson's recently disappointing Ghost in the Shell movie — or using white actors in roles that should have gone to Asian actors, like the controversial casting of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Marvel's Doctor Strange.

It's clear Hollywood still has a long way to go before discussions of whitewashing or calls for more diversity is no longer an issue in the entertainment industry.

Death Note will be released on Netflix August 25, 2017.

Will you be watching the new Death Note movie?