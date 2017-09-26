The Stephen King film adaptations of 2017 just keep on coming. With the disappointing performance of The Dark Tower and the wildly successful run of #IT, Netflix's upcoming King adaptation looks to terrify audiences using the madness of a human being, rather than a supernatural clown who feeds off the fear of children.

Based on the novella published in 2010's Full Dark, No Stars, the adaptation boasts an impressive cast including The Expanse's Thomas Jane and House Of Cards' Molly Parker. Proving himself to be a true fan, Jane has starred in two previous King adaptations, 2003's dreaded Dreamcatcher and 2007's love-it-or-hate-it The Mist.

The film is set during the 1920s and follows Wilfred James (Jane), a Nebraskan farmer who refuses to entertain the idea of selling his family land and moving to the city despite his wife, Arlette's (Parker) wishes. Instead, Wilfred decides that brutally murdering her is the only way to secure the life he has planned out and is ultimately plagued by the belief that Arlette is haunting him.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

The film is the monstrous streaming service's second #StephenKing adaptation, with the Mike Flanagan-directed Gerald's Game set for release on September 29. King recently revealed how excited he is for audiences to check out both Netflix adaptations, emphasizing his adoration for what was done with 1922:

"... The one you want to watch for is, Netflix did an adaptation of '1922' from 'Full Dark, No Stars'... [M]an, I saw a rough cut of that and it won’t leave my mind. That is super creepy!"

While opinions shared by King about his film adaptations may not be the best indicator of its quality (he's not a fan of The Shining and positively reviewed The Dark Tower), his excitement is seemingly shared by critics who have also had a chance to check the film out. 4/5 critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it a "fresh" rating so far, praising Jane's portrayal of the grimness felt by his character and the film's dark themes.

1922's Connection To Other King Properties

The trailer for 1922 is complete with all the gorgeous landscape and creepy rat infestations your heart desires.

Whether these rats are a figment of Wilfred's imagination is a question that will be answered in October (of course, you could also read the book before viewing), however King is clearly no stranger when it comes to including these rodents in his works. For example, King's 1970 short story "Graveyard Shift", which was terribly adapted for the big screen in 1990, contains a rat empire that accumulated after decades of abandonment at a textile mill in Maine.

My Worst Nightmare [Credit: Netflix]

The depiction of an angry family member is a character all too familiar with Stephen King, as seen in virtually all of his works including Carrie, Thinner and perhaps most notably showcased in The Shining. When executed effectively, these characters are fascinating to dissect because of their development and the reasoning behind their motivations. This certainly applies to 1922, as Wilfred's deep-rooted disdain for those around him and ultimate descent into madness looks like it's going to be thrilling to watch.

King fans will also be interested to know that 1922 involves two tidbits related to his most popular works. Hemingford Home, Nebraska is the setting of 1922, which is also the home of 106-year-old Mother Abagail in King's epic novel The Stand. This Nebraskan town is apparently a favorite of King's as it's also the town that the grown-up Ben Hanscom moves to in IT after slimming down and becoming an architect. The trailer certainly highlights the picturesque quality of the town, so it's no surprise how revered it is within the realm of King's works.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of many original films to come from Netflix and 1922 is officially at the top of my list as one of the most anticipated. If we see more filmmakers tackle King's works with a similar mindset, hopefully an announcement will be made soon about a potential reboot of Maximum Overdrive.

1922 releases on Netflix on October 20, 2017.