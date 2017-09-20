Well, this is awkward, and not the way most parents thought the "birds and bees" talk would happen...

Netflix recently pulled an episode of the Sprout children’s program, Maya the Bee, after one parent noticed a peculiar drawing in the background. The image was drawn on the inside of a log during Maya the Bee Season 1 Episode 35, titled “King Willi”, which was, well...clearly a penis.

Hidden Penis Drawing Found During An Episode Of A Children's Show

Outraged parents took to social media to condemn the phallic imagery, with one mother in particular leading the charge. In a Facebook post, a mother who found the pesky penis, Chey Robinson, chastised both #Netflix and Sprout for allowing such a scandalous image to appear in children’s programming. Her Facebook post read as follows:

"Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is Maya The Bee, Season 1, Episode 35. I know I'm not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn't be in a kids' show whatsoever. I'm extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don't know if they're gonna do something about this or what but there's no reasons why this should be in this show."

Netflix Pulls The Episode Of Maya The Bee After Complaints Were Lodged

Maya The Bee [Credit: Sprout]

Soon after Robinson posted a video and image of the penis drawing on Facebook, the image went viral and Netflix pulled the episode. While a picture of a penis isn’t the lewdest thing that could have secretly been drawn in the background of a children’s show, it’s hard to argue with the complaint or with Netflix pulling the episode.

It’s possible that the aptly-titled episode of #MayaTheBee in question could have contained information crucial to the show’s canon, but Netflix made the right move by pulling the episode. Shockingly, the penis drawing had gone unnoticed (or no one cared to comment) since the show originally aired in 2013.

The penis drawn during Maya the Bee is hardly the first time an image like this has been snuck into children’s programming, but usually the scandalous images were found in Disney animated properties. The Little Mermaid prominently featured a penis on its VHS cover for years and other phalluses can be seen in Hercules and Beauty and the Beast.

It is worth mentioning that the penis drawing was discovered on Netflix around the same time the mockumentary drama series American Vandal premiered. The timing might be a coincidence, but since #AmericanVandal centers on the crime of drawing penises, it seemed too perfect not to point out the connection.

There has been no comment from Netflix if they plan to edit and re-release the episode, but for now, the episode has simply been removed from the app. For the time being, it seems that no children were scarred or forever damaged by the drawing of a mysterious penis lurking in the background of Maya the Bee, and for now, it seems to have only riled up a few eagle-eyed parents who happened to catch it.

(Source: AV Club)