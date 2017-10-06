You'll be paying more than ever before to binge watch your favorite Netflix shows this winter, after the streaming service announced a price hike for two of its popular packages.

This week the company announced that US-based customers subscribed to the middle and top tier plans would see a price increase from November onwards. This means that customers currently on the standard plan — which allows you to watch on two screens — will go from paying $9.99 to $10.99. Meanwhile those subscribers on the premium plan — which allows up to four screens, and is available in Ultra HD — will jump from $11.99 to $13.99. However there is some good news, the streaming service's basic package will remain at just $7.99 per month for the time being.

[Credit: Courtesy of Netflix]

While the price increases may be bad news for many, it's by no means a surprise considering the sheer quantity of original content the service has been releasing. In fact, in 2016 alone, the company spent $6 billion on over 600 hours of both original programming and acquisitions. Oh, and by the way, earlier this week #Netflix's head of content, Ted Sarandos, announced they plan to spend $7 billion in 2018:

Ted Sarandos says Netflix content budget will be "closer to $7 billion" next year. #VFsummit — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) October 3, 2017

However, even though the company has been gradually increasing spending over the last few years, this is the first price increase since 2015 when the standard plan jumped from $7.99 to $9.99. And considering the brilliant content Netflix have released over the last few years, the increase is unlikely to faze many subscribers who are content to pay more for great quality entertainment.

Will Netflix's price change prompt you to stop using the service or are you unfazed by the price hike?

(Source: Variety)