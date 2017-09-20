After he made a memorable (and incredibly violent) debut in the second season of Daredevil, Frank Castle a.k.a. the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) quickly became a fan-favorite, and his solo series was all but inevitable. Now, the full trailer for Netflix's The Punisher has hit the internet, and it looks like it's exactly what fans of Marvel Comics' resident gun-wielding vigilante have been waiting for. Check out the trailer below!

"One Batch, Two Batch. Penny And Dime"

Set to the tune of Metallica's 'One,' the trailer for the newest #Netflix and #Marvel reveals that Castle's vengeance is far from over. After killing the people who murdered his beloved wife and children, the former soldier learns that his past has caught up with him in the worst ways possible. Now known on the streets as "The Punisher" and feared by all criminals, Castle must get to the bottom of the dark conspiracy before what happened to him and his family happens to others.

The fourth incarnation of the Punisher will emphasize his military past, his shaky interactions with local law enforcement agencies, and shady government/military conspiracies - hallmarks of the iconic and critically acclaimed Punisher comics written by Garth Ennis. With their latest portrayal of Frank Castle, Marvel finally got the Punisher right as seen in his well-received Netflix debut, and only time will tell if the studio will be able to pull this off again in the vigilante's own solo series.

'Daredevil' Season 2 [Credit: Netflix]

The Punisher stars #JonBernthal in the titular role, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach portraying his reliable ally, David Lieberman a.k.a. Micro. The show also stars Ben Barnes as Billy Russo (who may or may not turn into the iconic Punisher villain Jigsaw in the series), Paul Schulze as the morally questionable CIA agent Rawlins, and Amber Rose Revah as Department of Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani. The Punisher will also feature some returning faces from other Marvel Netflix shows, such as Matt Murdock's (a.k.a. #Daredevil) former assistant Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and the low-level conman Turk Barrett (Rob Morgan).

Netflix's latest Marvel show currently has no release date, but it is expected to be available for streaming before the year ends. Rumors point to a November release, although Marvel has yet to confirm or deny this.

