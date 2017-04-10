Netflix has had a string of success in terms of the Marvel original series on the streaming service. Even including Iron Fist, which may have let some fans down, where the viewership ranks among the highest of the 4 characters (#Daredevil, #JessicaJones, #LukeCage, #IronFist) that comprise the upcoming mini-series event, The Defenders.

Among the shows that we've seen so far, we've been introduced to the main heroes but we've also witnessed the rise of some of the most iconic (if not impressive) villains that Marvel has to offer. Yet, one of the most well-received characters to spawn out of the #Netflix original series' is Frank Castle.

Fanart Credit: Giuseppe Spinelli

Any Marvel-loving comic book fan knows that Frank is also known as The Punisher, and in #Daredevil Season 2 we met the character through the eyes of #JonBernthal, and the internet went absolutely crazy for his portrayal. The excitement around the character encouraged Marvel and Netflix to fast track his own series which began production October 2016.

That's all well and good, but the exciting news is that production has wrapped up, and that means that the series will be coming to fans faster than one of The Punisher's bullets.

Read More:

From what has popped up on Twitter, it seems that the cast and crew were all in high spirits which likely means that The Punisher filming and production went fairly smooth. Considering that over the last several months there has been very little news on the series, it's exciting to finally hear something to get us amped up for the release likely this fall.

Image Credit: Instagram

Sans the few set photos of Castle minus his beard from Daredevil Season 2 and the set of photos showing Frank stealing a cop car it's easy to wonder what we're in store for in Season One of #ThePunisher, but based on the cast and the few leaks it's safe to assume that we are in store for a variation on Frank Castle's origin story (and this time actually a good one - not like the lukewarm movies from early '00.

So How Will Marvel Make The Origin Story Different From The Films?

It's safe to say that the series won't be a direct origin story, but some sort of combination of origin and continuation of what we saw in Daredevil Season 2.

With the casting of Ben Barnes (Westworld, Dorian Gray, The Chronicles of Narnia) as Billy Russo, we know that Frank's pre-Punisher life will be a part of the direction of the story Marvel & Netflix have in store for us. For the uninitiated, Billy Russo plays a big role in Frank Castle's family tragedy. #BenBarnes' role ultimately catches up with Billy and he is physically disfigured and goes by the name Jigsaw.

Billy's role in the series is as:

"Frank Castle's best friend from his days in the special forces. He also runs a successful private military corporation called Anvil."

So that likely means that we will see at least a portion of the series with Billy and Frank working together before Billy makes his transformation into Jigsaw. Also, since we know that Deborah Ann Woll's character, Karen Page, is listed to co-star with Jon Bernthal we'll likely see her try to help Frank evade law enforcement while he pursues Jigsaw (or an even bigger villain).

What do you think? Should The Punisher flashback to his origin story, or just move forward after Daredevil Season Two?