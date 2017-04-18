Netflix have been famously tight lipped when revealing statistics surrounding their original films and movies, however in their recently released Q1 2017 earnings video the company have dropped some interesting numbers — including just how much Adam Sandler content Netflix users actually watch.

With the streaming service now available in 190 countries worldwide, it should come as no surprise to hear that the site will likely reach 100 million subscribers in April, with 50 million of those from the US alone. And as it turns out those almost-100 million subscribers are watching a hell of a lot of Adam Sandler films, having streamed 500 million hours of Sandler content since The Ridiculous Six released.

Yes, that's half a billion hours since The Ridiculous Six was released just over 17 months ago on December 11, 2015. That's 29 million hours a month, or 1 million hours a day — just on Adam Sandler content!

Adam Sandler: delighted [Credit: Netflix]

See also:

This revelation from Netflix explains why Netflix recently extended Sandler's current deal from 2014 to include a further four films, for a total of eight feature length Adam Sandler films. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer had this to say when the deal was announced back in March:

"Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world. We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing."

Sandlers latest film, Sandy Wexler is available to stream now on Netflix