We are about to step into the terrifying Alien universe once again with Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, which will act as a sequel to 2012's Prometheus. The thing is, the latter left plenty of unanswered questions by itself, so there are a few details we still need cleared up before moving on to the next Xenomorph ordeal. One of the most pressing: What exactly happened to David and Elizabeth Shaw?

After escaping the grasp of one of the Engineers, the duo is able to commandeer a ship and fly out of harm's way. With a vehicle in their possession, they set out to go to the Engineer's home world to figure out why they wanted humanity extinct (seems like a solid plan). Both characters are expected to appear in Covenant, which is set 10 years after those events.

With few details about what had happened to them, fans were scratching their heads trying to figure out what was going on. Fortunately, we have to wonder no more, because...

We Finally Know What Became Of Shaw And David

'Prometheus' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

In celebration of Alien Day, Fox released a new prologue for Covenant, starring Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender: "The Crossing." Surprisingly, the short film gives us an in-depth explanation of what the two space adventurers went through in their journey after surviving the beating of their respective lives:

Even after all the horrible stuff David put Shaw through during #Prometheus (which includes impregnating her with a Xenomorph), in the video, we see both former — let's say, bickering — partners bonding and forming a strong budding relationship. Shaw, for example, puts David's head back together after the Engineer took it clean off.

Most of the clip is quite uneventful, as David talks about his continuing fascination with Shaw, and is later revealed that, due to the long journey to the Engineer's world (you know, traveling across space is hard and takes awhile), Shaw will have to be put in hibernation.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

David though, being an android, stays awake to explore the ship and understand its origin culture.

Those are definitely interesting tidbits, but the most intriguing part comes at the very end. We see their ship finally arriving to their destination. David, with the most terrifying look on his face, looks down on the people and starts dropping bombs on them.

Credit: 20th Century Fox]

They're not regular bombs, though. The things carry the mutagen that began the Prometheus crew's whole ordeal in the first place. Sadly, that's where the clip ends.

There are a few questions that arise from this: If the duo were going to that planet to get answers, why is David dropping bombs on them upon arrival? Has the android gone rogue again and began serving his own selfish purposes? Or, was that Shaw's plan all along? It's hard to tell right now, but one thing's for sure: The Engineers are about to get really angry.

'Prometheus' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

It's not common to see this kind of effort being put into the marketing for a movie, but it's great for fans of the franchises to be getting these little, high-quality tidbits to expand the storyline. As you may remember, this isn't the first short film we've gotten. They are really clever and fun, and with the vastness of the #Alien universe, highly needed. I can't wait to see A) what's going on with David and Shaw's perilous journey and how they factor into the sequel's plot, and B) if we get any more of these teases.

You'll be able to cringe in fear on May 19th, 2017, when Alien: Covenant comes out.

What did you think of the prologue? Let me know in the comments!