We are currently in Upfront season when the broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services are setting their schedules for the coming year and beyond. The broadcast nets have their presentations next week (though we already know a few of their pickups), and the cable channels and streaming services have already been very busy announcing new shows that will be debuting over the next year.

Below is Part 1 of my roundup of what we know so far in the way of new #scifi and #fantasy shows on the way. A lot of this sounds familiar, with plenty of superheroes and supernatural tales, though there are a more than a couple of interest in this group.

Expect Part 2 of this list next week once we know all the new broadcast net shows (they have already started announcing some shows), but there are 14 entries on the list as it stands, and that could double by the time all is said and done.

Note: These are only shows with firm pickups for 2017 and/or 2018 and does not include several dozen more that are currently at various stages of development.

14. Cloak And Dagger

Network: Freeform

Freeform Targeted Debut: Early 2018

Early 2018 Starring: Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben

Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben About: Based on the Marvel comic book series, this show follows the two titular mutants who struggle with their powers as well as their feelings for each other.

Based on the Marvel comic book series, this show follows the two titular mutants who struggle with their powers as well as their feelings for each other. Comments: The first of several shows focusing on young superheroes, this one comes from cable’s version of young-skewing The CW. The characters are definitely interesting and the show has potential, but I see plenty of angsty stories coming from this Freeform entry.

13. Deadpool

Network: FXX

FXX Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: TBD

TBD About: This "adult animated" series will bring Marvel's notorious and acid-tongued mercenary/superhero from the comics and movies to the small screen.

This "adult animated" series will bring Marvel's notorious and acid-tongued mercenary/superhero from the comics and movies to the small screen. Comments: Gotta love this one! Marvel meets Archer with the perfect character from that company’s stable to get his own adult animated series. A lot of people, including myself, will be looking forward to this show’s arrival.

12. The First

Network: Hulu

Hulu Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: TBD

TBD About: This series will focus on the first attempts by humans to travel to and colonize Mars

This series will focus on the first attempts by humans to travel to and colonize Mars Comments: This is one of only two entries on this list that actually counts as science fiction, and I love the idea for the show. Defying Gravity took a shot at tackling the exploration and colonization of the solar system back in 2009, but never got the support it deserved from ABC. #Hulu is a good landing place for this one, and it should definitely be worth a look.

11. Ghost Wars

Network: Syfy

Syfy Targeted Debut: Fall 2017

Fall 2017 Starring: Vincent D’Onofrio, Kim Coates, Avan Jogia, Kristin Lehman, Meat Loaf

Vincent D’Onofrio, Kim Coates, Avan Jogia, Kristin Lehman, Meat Loaf About: In a remote Alaskan town, a man must learn to harness his repressed psychic powers to save the inhabitants from a mass haunting.

In a remote Alaskan town, a man must learn to harness his repressed psychic powers to save the inhabitants from a mass haunting. Comments: The concept for this supernatural drama certainly sounds familiar, but it comes from Simon Barry, who gave us the fan favorite Continuum and the better-than-it-deserved-to-be Van Helsing. Maybe he can steer it in an original direction. This one will at least be worth a look, seeing as it has Vincent D’Onofrio and Meat Loaf onboard.

10. Ghosted

'Hot Tub Time Machine 2' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Network: Fox

Fox Targeted Debut: Early 2018

Early 2018 Starring: Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Ally Walker

Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Ally Walker About: This paranormal comedy series follows a skeptic and a "true believer" tasked by the mysterious organization known as the Bureau Underground with investigating unexplained cases on the Los Angeles area.

This paranormal comedy series follows a skeptic and a "true believer" tasked by the mysterious organization known as the Bureau Underground with investigating unexplained cases on the Los Angeles area. Comments: What’s not to like about this X-Files-with-a-laugh-track show? It has Craig Robinson from The Office and Adam Scott from Parks and Recreation and should be a ton of fun! Word is they are going to pair it on the schedule with The X-Files when that show finally comes back for its eleventh season next year. Perfect paranormal double-feature.

9. The Gifted

Network: Fox

Fox Targeted Debut: Fall 2017

Fall 2017 Starring: Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford

Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford About: In this X-Men spin-off series, two human parents discover that their children are mutants and the family must go on the run from government agents trying to capture them.

In this X-Men spin-off series, two human parents discover that their children are mutants and the family must go on the run from government agents trying to capture them. Comments: This series exists in the same universe as the X-Men movies and gives us yet another group of young superheroes, with Bryan Singer will be working closely with it, making it at least be worth a look.

8. Haunting Of Hill House

Network: Netflix

Netflix Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: TBD

TBD About: This series is based on the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson about a group of people investigating an 80-year-old mansion that is allegedly haunted.

This series is based on the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson about a group of people investigating an 80-year-old mansion that is allegedly haunted. Comments: The first movie adaptation of the book was a pretty good horror entry, and #Netflix has given us some decent genre fare of late that doesn’t always give in to formula. I’ll be expecting good things from this one.

7. The Inhumans

Network: Netflix

Netflix Targeted Debut: Fall 2017

Fall 2017 Starring: Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Iwan Rheon, Ken Leung

Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Iwan Rheon, Ken Leung About: This series, which is not a spin-off from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , focuses on the Royal Family of Inhumans that includes: Black Bolt, Medusa, Karnak, Gorgon, Crystal and Triton.

This series, which is not a spin-off from , focuses on the Royal Family of Inhumans that includes: Black Bolt, Medusa, Karnak, Gorgon, Crystal and Triton. Comments: Yeah, it’s another superhero show, but I’ve always loved the Inhumans and I am particularly excited to see what they do with the original team created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. The first two episodes will debut in IMAX theaters around Labor Day before the show’s Fall bow on television.

6. The New Warriors

Network: Freeform

Freeform Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: Alex Roe, Eline Powell

Alex Roe, Eline Powell About: This comedy series is based on the Marvel comics group of young superheroes and will included the characters Squirrel Girl, Mister Immortal, Night Thrasher, Microbe, Speedball and Debrii.

This comedy series is based on the Marvel comics group of young superheroes and will included the characters Squirrel Girl, Mister Immortal, Night Thrasher, Microbe, Speedball and Debrii. Comments: The third show about young superheroes, but this comedy won’t be taking itself too seriously. Who can pass on a show with #SquirrelGirl as one of the lead characters?

5. Siren

Network: Freeform

Freeform Targeted Debut: Summer 2017

Summer 2017 Starring: Alex Roe, Eline Powell

Alex Roe, Eline Powell About: This show delivers a dark fantasy about mermaids returning to the town of Bristol Cove, where they were once run out by humans.

This show delivers a dark fantasy about mermaids returning to the town of Bristol Cove, where they were once run out by humans. Comments: The supernatural drama formula has worked its way through vampires, werewolves, witches and ghosts, but there are still plenty more mythological creatures out there. This one gives us mermaids (apparently not the nice kind) and the trailer looks pretty creepy. As a Freeform show, it will be skewed toward the same age range that made shows like Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf hits, but will the kids tune in for scary mermaids?

4. The Row

Network: Crackle

Crackle Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: TBD

TBD About: This show will focus on a group of death row inmates who are given the choice of being sent on an experimental space mission with a 1 percent chance of survival.

This show will focus on a group of death row inmates who are given the choice of being sent on an experimental space mission with a 1 percent chance of survival. Comments: The second of two shows on this list that counts as science fiction, the concept sounds interesting and this could turn into a decent series if done well.

3. Runaways

Network: Hulu

Hulu Targeted Debut: Late 2017 / Early 2018

Late 2017 / Early 2018 Starring: Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer

Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer About: A group of super-powered youths must unite to fight against their own parents.

A group of super-powered youths must unite to fight against their own parents. Comments: Yet another group of young #superheroes, and it sounds like Hulu is targeting the same demo that will be tuning in to the Freeform shows above. This one should play well to that audience.

2. Titans

[Credit: DC Comics]

Network: DC Streaming

DC Streaming Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: TBD

TBD About: This live-action series will bring the popular DC group of young superheroes known as the Titans to television.

This live-action series will bring the popular DC group of young superheroes known as the Titans to television. Comments: It seems like I should be more pumped about this show since I used to read the comics, but with the superhero overload (on this list alone!), I can’t say I am too enthused at the moment. I am definitely looking forward to the third season of Young Justice though, which will also hit DC’s new streaming service in early 2018.

1. Tribes

Network: Crackle

Crackle Targeted Debut: 2018

2018 Starring: TBD

TBD About: This post-apocalyptic series takes place 20 years in the future after a nano-virus has ravaged the country and survivors living in a quarantined zone have reverted to tribal culture.

This post-apocalyptic series takes place 20 years in the future after a nano-virus has ravaged the country and survivors living in a quarantined zone have reverted to tribal culture. Comments: Another post-apocalypse series (and perhaps this one counts as science fiction as well), it sounds like this one ventures into territory already covered by The 100 and The Walking Dead along with several other shows from this sub-genre. Perhaps the streaming service will make an effort to avoid the retread pitfall in an attempt to stand out in the Peak TV crunch.

