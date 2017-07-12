Marvel, Kevin Feige, and the Russo brothers are hard at work on Avengers: Infinity War and the as-of-yet Untitled Avengers 4. Fans are particularly excited for this superhero two-parter, as we'll get to see the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy joining forces to face the Mad Titan Thanos for what's set to be the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

Fortunately for us information-hungry geeks, we've gotten a few things to hold us over until Infinity War arrives, mainly two enticing set videos.

On top of that, actors like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and the directors have been teasing us with fun set pictures throughout the past few months. Well, good news, fellow #Avengers enthusiasts: We have yet another exciting look at the movie, courtesy of the Russo brothers.

The directing duo took to Instagram to share a cool picture from the Infinity War set. Take a look:

Joe Russo looks like he's channeling his inner #BruceBanner. At first glance, this may not look like much, but it teases something much bigger coming our way. As I mention above, we've been getting a lot of set pictures throughout the past weeks. Last month, the Russos teased us with #Thanos' terrifying plan finally taking shape through an intriguing glimpse at the Infinity Gauntlet's vault, and shortly after that, they posted a picture of themselves in the Sanctum Sanctorum, getting some notes from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

A few days later, #RobertDowneyJr shared a cheeky photo of himself having some much-needed downtime alongside Bruce Banner, Doctor Strange, and his faithful companion, Wong. That was followed by #MarkRuffalo's awesome science bros selfie with RDJ. And to top it all off, just yesterday, RDJ shared a picture of Stan Lee dropping by the Infinity War set.

This latest picture adds to my theory that we're getting the much-awaited trailer for the superhero epic very soon. "When will such a cherished moment come around," you eagerly ask? Most likely during #SDCC2017. We're less than a year away from the movie (10 months to be exact –– you know, not that I'm counting) and we know #Marvel Studios will be a part of the nerd celebration. They've been filming since February, so the directors and studio obviously have more than enough material to show fans. With that in mind, we should probably buckle up for a pretty exciting teaser coming our way soon.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

What did you think about this new awesome Avengers: Infinity War set picture? Let me know in the comments!