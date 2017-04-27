After the beastly nightmare that was Disney's first attempt at creating a Beauty and the Beast figurine, which resulted in Belle looking like Justin Bieber in a wig, there was a huge demand for a Belle doll that people actually wanted to buy.

Finally, the execs over at Hot Toys answered our prayers and delivered a 12-inch Belle doll that not only looks like Emma Watson, but also looks like a doll that won't scar children for life.

'Beauty and the Beast' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Belle Joins A Figurine Family Including Maleficent & Jyn Erso

Distributed by Sideshow Collectibles, this Hot Toys Belle doll looks remarkably like Emma Watson as #BeautyAndTheBeast's Belle. While Hot Toys is generally more familiar creating figurines from superhero movies, they're no stranger to entering the more fantastical realms having also recreated Angelina Jolie as Disney's Maleficent and Jyn Erso from Star Wars: Rogue One:

You Can Now Mix & Match Belle's Hands For Every Occasion!

The Belle figurine also comes accompanied by six hand-painted interchangeable hands so when the mood strikes, you can makes sure Belle has put a ring on it.

Along with her ring-laden hands she also comes equipped with a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of hands ready to hold an enchanted rose and a pair of animated gesturing hands — essentially, the Belle figurine has hands for every occasion. Except for maybe emptying the dishwasher.

The New Belle Figurine Is A Labor Of Love

In a statement released by Hot Toys, it's clear that the Belle figurine is nothing if not a labor of love:

“Expertly crafted based on Emma Watson’s appearance in the movie, the beautifully realized Belle figure features a newly developed head sculpt, meticulously tailored and intricately multi-layered costume based on her elegant ball gown with various accessories, as well as a specially designed marble-patterned figure stand.”

Where Can I Buy The New Belle Figurine?

You can buy the stunning new Belle figurine from the Sideshow Collectables website — sidewshowtoy.com — although it will set you back a cool $229.99. However, like they say, beauty doesn't comes cheap... right?