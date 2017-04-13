Hellraiser was a trailblazer in horror visuals, but now it seems that Clive Barker's Pinhead has encountered a body horror of a different kind: new pics from the upcoming #HellraiserJudgement have emerged, and several fans are displeased by what looks to be a more portly Pinhead.

#Horror fans, how we feeling about the new #Pinhead for #HellraiserJudgement? I'm starting to wonder why they keep casting chunky Pinheads.. pic.twitter.com/T74Re4EIRt — Killer Horror Cast (@KillerfromSpace) April 12, 2017

Many readers at Bloody Disgusting commented on the build of our new Pinhead, with varying degrees of wit:

Wow looks more like Butterball. Lay off the chicken wings Pinhead. We have such sweets to show you. Pin-head, pie-belly. It's a metaphor for how Pinhead has eaten the world's pain. Pinhead has joined the body positivity movement, he's proud of his "curves."

Fatties to some, Angels to others? It's interesting that even Pinhead isn't safe from the internet's fat policing. You can't flick through a Facebook feed without seeing a story about somebody being body shamed, or some inspirational tale about a larger lady feeling good in their own skin, so I guess the Pinhead "fat" debate is a logical extension of that attitude. Let's hope the potentially hurtful comments aren't tearing Pinhead's soul apart...

Hellraiser: Judgement is released later in 2017.

