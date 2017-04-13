Hellraiser was a trailblazer in horror visuals, but now it seems that Clive Barker's Pinhead has encountered a body horror of a different kind: new pics from the upcoming #HellraiserJudgement have emerged, and several fans are displeased by what looks to be a more portly Pinhead.
See also:
- The Best Serial Killer Movies On Netflix
- Who Said It: Real Life Killer Or Movie Murderer?
- The Best Classic Horror Movies Of The 20th Century
Many readers at Bloody Disgusting commented on the build of our new Pinhead, with varying degrees of wit:
Wow looks more like Butterball.
Lay off the chicken wings Pinhead.
We have such sweets to show you.
Pin-head, pie-belly.
It's a metaphor for how Pinhead has eaten the world's pain.
Pinhead has joined the body positivity movement, he's proud of his "curves."
Fatties to some, Angels to others? It's interesting that even Pinhead isn't safe from the internet's fat policing. You can't flick through a Facebook feed without seeing a story about somebody being body shamed, or some inspirational tale about a larger lady feeling good in their own skin, so I guess the Pinhead "fat" debate is a logical extension of that attitude. Let's hope the potentially hurtful comments aren't tearing Pinhead's soul apart...
Hellraiser: Judgement is released later in 2017.
What do you think about the new Pinhead?
(Source: Bloody Disgusting)