Now, with #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2 edging ever closer to its May 2017 arrival date, it's not really all that surprising that the #MarvelStudios publicity machine is cranking into gear and beginning to deliver all sorts of delightfully teasing details from the #MCU's next sure-fire hit. Surprise, though, can be an overrated experience — especially when the alternative involve getting to stare at a handful of shiny new images from an eagerly anticipated superhero movie/goofy gag-filled space opera.

And, so, let us celebrate, because:

These New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Images Tease Adventure, Explosions

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

And, honestly, what more could you want from a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 themed promo image than the implication of future adventure and explosions? Other than, of course, actual depictions of adventure and explosions.

In the absence of that, however, let's all enjoy these USA Today-provided images of...

Star-Lord And Drax Looking Menacing

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Gamora Looking Mysterious

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Baby Groot Looking Adorable

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Drax And Mantis Looking Surprised

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Yondu And Rocket Looking Irritated

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Nebula Looking Militant

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

And, finally:

Star-Lord Looking Like He's Standing In A Space Eye

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

All of which is pretty neat, no?

What do you think, though? What are you most excited to see when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017? Let us know below!

(Sources: USA Today)