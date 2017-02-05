For most of us, we are busy (or were, depending on when you read this) taking in all the amazing content released in TV spots during the Super Bowl, which means you probably missed the reveal of another image from #JusticeLeague.

Credit: Warner Bros.

In the latest to be revealed, a new image of Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg standing alongside one another teases the upcoming action in #JusticeLeaguePartOne. This new image seems to confirm the notion of the Justice League splintering off into small groups at different points in the film.

Previous images of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Flash without Aquaman, Superman or Cyborg back up the claim of the League splitting up to deal with multiple threats. But beyond the various team-ups we're likely to see in Justice League Part One, the recently released image displays something of much greater importance.

In the background of the newly revealed image, the architecture doesn't seem to match any of the structures seen so far. For the most part, the previously released images all take place in man-made structures but the image of Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and #Cyborg standing beside each other clearly takes place in a very large hall with intricate architecture.

Are Aquaman, Wonder Woman, And Cyborg Aboard An Atlantean Vessel?

Credit: Warner Bros.

The design of the architecture in the structure shares some similarities with Aquaman's armor which could mean this image takes place in Atlantis but then you may ask how this image could take place in Atlantis when it's above water?

If we look closer at the image, the opening behind Aquaman, #WonderWoman, and Cyborg shows a ramp leading up to open sky. Then there's also the slick appearance of the floor which looks to have been drained of water.

It's quite possible the Justice League is aboard an Atlantean vessel or Atlantis itself after it's been risen from the depths of the ocean. The slick floor seems to indicate that area where the Justice League is standing was drained of water which would coincide with the notion of that structure being a part of Aquaman's undersea homeworld, Atlantis. If so, this would mean the Justice League's fight in their upcoming feature film will also take place in Aquaman's territory.

While plot details on Justice League Part One have been scarce, Aquaman's brief appearance in the trailer seemed to imply that he would only be present for a small portion of the film but with the film potentially taking place in Atlantis, #Aquaman's domain, then he likely has a more pivotal role to play than once thought.

When we consider what's known of the plot being related to Steppenwolf and Parademons, the inclusion of Atlantis raises many questions, all of which will likely be left unanswered until the debut of Justice League Part One?

What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Justice League Part One premieres November 17, 2017.