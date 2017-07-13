In the runup to Comic Con, a new Justice League photo has sped onto the internet, featuring the Flash alongside superhero veterans Batman and Wonder Woman.

With the release of Justice League still a long four months away, further details about the plot remain covert (at least until next week's convention in San Diego) so any time fans get a small taste of #JL news we race to it.

Here's the pic:

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

The 'Fastest Man Alive' will be played by The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor Ezra Miller, who revealed what playing Barry Allen was like in an interview with EW.

“He’s this really endearing, altruistic nerd... He’s the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says, ‘We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!’ I don’t even have drumsticks!”

(Side note: Metallica lost their bass player in an accident... but The Who did once recruit a fan to fill in for their passed-out drummer at a show.)

Miller's comments make characteristics of his Barry Allen sound awfully similar to the qualities Tom Holland's Spider-Man exuded in Captain America: Civil War.

And his Flash is the new kid on the block. We know Wonder Woman began her heroics in the early 1900s during World War I. Likewise, #BvS thought us that Ben Batman has been around for quite some time. So, like #SpiderMan, Flash is the young vigilante who's thrust into action with two legendary heroes.

Unlike Peter Parker, Barry Allen isn't being thrown in the middle of a superhero conflict ─ nor will he be joining an already established team.

Together, #Flash, along with #Aquaman, #Batman, #Cyborg, and #WonderWoman will form the Justice League in order to take down an otherworldly villain, #Steppenwolf. Still, being the youngest member of the Justice League (Cyborg's Ray Fisher is 29) Barry will be on cloud nine as he's thrust into action with iconic heroes.

We'll have to wait until November 17, 2017 to see how he handles his new responsibility.

