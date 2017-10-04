Justice League is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. Warner Bros' tentpole movie is set to unite DC's biggest superheroes for one epic adventure. And yet, despite all the attention on the film, so much of Justice League seems to be a mystery for the fans. The Zack Snyder/Joss Whedon-directed picture — despite being so close to its release date — has been subject to constant rumors and leaks. So it's a good thing that we can now sate our curiosity by gazing on several new pictures of our team in action and speculate some more about the upcoming #DCEU film.

New Justice League Images Released

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

First up is a pretty intense shot of half-man, half-bot, Cyborg. The superhero looks ready to kick ass as he sits at the helm of what seems to be either the Bat-plane, or the Flying Fox.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

There's also the Flash facing a bad-guy goon who is packing some high tech ammo. Presumably, this is one of Stepphenwolf's soldiers, and we've seen this shot in several trailers for the film.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

This is certainly one of the coolest pictures here, and features the trident-brandishing #Aquaman fighting a Parademon foe mid-air.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

This is one of the few pictures we have of Batman's tactical suit, and seeing it in its full glory sure does highlight what a talented inventor this iteration of the Batman is.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Another moment seen in the trailers showcases Jason Momoa's handsome Aquaman, looking as royal and fearsome as he's supposed to be in the #comics.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

I'm still not quite sold on the Flash's Justice League suit, but it could be that it is intended to serve as a prototype, simply because the costume comes across super Power Ranger-ish. Let's just hope the suit looks better in action onscreen.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Batman and Wonder Woman certainly look cozy around each other in this still from the film. With Justice League set to also feature a "new" and improved Batman under Wonder Woman's tutelage, this certainly makes sense.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

As opposed to her sombre maroon suit from Batman v Superman, Diana is clad in her costume from the solo #WonderWoman film. It's clear from the look in her eyes that the Amazon warrior is as fearless in this movie as she was in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman.

Lastly we are presented with one big poster, bearing the words "Justice For All," which features four of the five (or six) founding members of Justice League.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Superman is characteristically absent, as he has been from all of the Justice League marketing, but interestingly, Aquaman is also MIA — or maybe he's just out of shot, as this still seems to be taken from the Bat-signal scene on the rooftops of Gotham.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Batman's amazing new tactical suit, Aquaman fighting a Parademon mid-air, Wonder Woman and a cowl-less Batman looking super intense — these new Justice League stills are sure something else! Let's just hope that when the #DCEU blockbuster does come out, it's every bit as amazing as these stills suggest it is.

What do you think DC fans? Will Justice League live up to the hype?

(Sources: Empire Magazine via Comicbookmovie.com)