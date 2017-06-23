Let's be honest, 2017 has been of a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to queer representation — what with Netflix cancelling Sense8, the backlash to the Disney's first gay character, and big budget blockbusters queer-baiting without turning up the goods. However, it's not all terrible! In fact, there is a whole lot of uber queer goodness to sink your teeth into this Pride season — and in case you missed any of the highlights, we're here to get you all caught up!

1. Wynonna Earp is Everything

I've been looking for an excuse — any excuse — to write about how great this show is. Based on a graphic novel of the same name, #WynonnaEarp reminds me of early Buffy meets Supernatural without all the dudes. It's witty, action-packed and thoroughly enjoyable, with an equally awesome fandom. What's more, the totally adorable Officer Haught and Waverly Earp (appropriately referred to as #Wayhaught by fans) will make your heart melt every single week — and are an excellent example of positive, accurate representation. Episodes currently air Friday on SyFy.

2. Orphan Black Returned For a Final Season

Orphan Black returned for its fifth and final series recently, and shit is already getting real! If you haven't caught all the way up then I won't spoil it for you, but this season will be bringing the show to an (hopefully happy) end. Will the neolutionists win? Will Kira be safe? Will Cosima find a cure? Will Delphine continue being perfect? Will Helena give birth to her babies?? Will Krystal uncover the real conspiracy?All will be revealed! Episodes are released every Friday in BBC America.

3. Orange Is The New Black Season 5 His Netflix

I'm desperately trying to savor this series of Orange, but it's so hard when each episode is better than the last. Season 5 takes place during the Litchfield Riot, where things have gotten seriously out of hand. Whilst Season 5 has been the most critically divisive yet, it's a smart move to set a whole season over a handful of days, especially as the show has been renewed right up until Season 9. Is anyone else shipping Nicky and Morello as much as I am this season? The whole season is now available to stream on #Netflix.

4. Life If Strange Prequel On the Way!

'Life is Strange' [Credit: Dontnod]

Fans of the phenomenal episodical game #LifeIsStrange rejoiced when it was announced that not only would Dontnod Entertainment be releasing a sequel, but Square Enix currently had a prequel in the works as well! The prequel will focus on a 16-year-old Chloe Price prior to be Chapter 1: Before the Storm. While the game in itself is not inherently queer, there was a series of in-game decisions which would lead to Chloe and Max to kiss at the end of the game. It was also alluded that Chloe's missing best friend Rachel might have been something more, which might be in expanded upon in the prequel when it arrives August 31.

5. Will & Grace Is Coming Back to TV

Fans of the '90s sitcom Will & Grace rejoiced when #NBC announced it was rebooting one of its most beloved and important TV shows. The show followed the antics of a young gay lawyer and his female roommate, and ran for eight seasons from 1998. All of the original cast are returning for the revival, but it will be interesting to see if the show will be able to re-claim its spot at the pinnacle of queer television. After all, LGBT characters are much more accessible now, and we've come a long way since the unflattering stereotypes of the early 2000s. Will & Grace returns to NBC September 26.

6. Image Comics Are Releasing Pride Covers All Month!

The Walking Dead No. 168. [Credit: Image Comics]

Image Comics, who are best known for #TheWalkingDead and Bitch Planet, are releasing custom Pride covers with their releases all month, with all the proceeds going to the Human Rights Campaign. Awesome! Release dates for all the covers on offer can be found here.

7. Atomic Blonde is Hotting Up Movie Screens This Summer

There's plenty of amazing films to get excited about this summer blockbuster, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Star Wars, and Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. That said, my little queer heart is beating only for Charlize Theron's outing as an awesome kick-ass queer spy in 1989 Berlin in Focus Feature's Atomic Blonde. Oh, and the movie also stars Sofia Boutella as Theron's love interest ,and she might just be the most attractive person I have ever seen. #AtomicBlonde arrives in theaters July 28.

8. God's Own Country Trailer Will Give You All the Feels

Speaking of awesome movies to check out, British director Francis Lee just dropped the trailer for God's Own Country, a movie about two young farmhands who work up in the windswept Yorkshire Moors during lambing season. It's been described as the British Brokeback Mountain for our times — despite the cast insisting that it's so much more than a gay love story. You can catch God's Own Country at several film festivals throughout the year, or wait until it arrives on streaming services.

9. The Babadook Is Here & Queer — Get Used To It

Have you not heard? The #Babadook is your new gay icon for 2017! Flying out of the closet and into your hearts, The Babadook became a gay icon when he popped up in the LGBT section on Netflix. Since then, he has won RuPaul's Drag Race, marched in a Pride parade and had a personal journey we can all be proud of.

10. Broad City Season 4 Is Heading Our Way

Yas Kween! Abbie and Ilana are finally returning to Comedy Central for Season 4 this summer, so expect there to be more hilarity, cringeworthy moments and A+ comedy. Ilana's sexuality has always been very fluid, because it's 2017, so why box yourself in? One of the best episodes from Season 3 starred Arrested Developments Alia Shawkat as Ilana's "twin." If you've seen the episode then you'll know why I bring it up. Broad City Season 4 begins August 23.

11. Alec & Magnus Are Adorable in Shadowhunters

The relationship between Alec and Magnus has been heating up since Season 1, and the pair finally hooked up when Alec left his would-be Bride at the altar for his handsome Warlock. The pair have since been an active couple in the series, and "Malec" have amassed a huge fan following. Catch up with #Shadowhunters Monday nights on Freeform.

12. The Cast of The L Word Reunited & We Died

If there was one show that became a gateway drug for queer women in the 1990s, it was The L Word. This TV series revolving around a group of lesbian and bisexual women is a cult classic, and rumours of a reboot have been circling for quite some time. While we might not see the show return just yet, Shane, Jenny, Alice, Bette, Dana, Carmen and creator Ilene Chaiken did reunite for Entertainment Weekly to discuss the show's lasting importance and the effect it's had some 10 years later.

13. The Cast of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Look Incredible

Ryan Murphy and co. sure know how to get us excited for his next TV extravaganza. We recently got our first look at Penelope Cruz's Donatella, but then EW had to go and drop nerdy/homocidal Darren Criss, semi-naked Ricky Martin AND a silver-locked Edgar Ramirez on us, making us even more pumped for the follow up to the critically acclaimed American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ. This tale of murder and opulence takes us inside Gianni Versace's (Ramirez) final days before he was killed in cold blood by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Criss). Martin is playing Antonio D'Amico, Versace's long-time partner who he was with right up until his death in 1997.

While this list is wonderful, great, 10/10, all the gay, we still have a long way to go before these kinds of lists are irrelevant, and finding queer characters to ship in media doesn't require research and active digging. Keep it queer, ya'll, and let's hope more #TV shows, video games, movies, etc. follow in the footsteps of these trailblazers!

