Amidst all the talk surrounding the first The Last Jedi teaser, Netflix smartly waited a few hours to honor of the reboot of Mystery Science Theater 3000, debuting on the streaming service this weekend.

Here, Jonah Ray and the other members of the #MST3K gang get together to unleash their silly remarks as they watched the beginning of the first episode of smash Netflix hit Stranger Things.

For a series that takes place in the 80's, Stranger Things is the perfect choice for Ray and robots to provide us their well-timed wise cracks, and this video proves that Netflix can take a few jokes even as the service's new show dishes them out.

The Duffer Brothers and Famous Title Get Grilled

Even though the segment only focuses on the first few minutes of the episode, Ray, Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount) waste no time in letting the Duffer Brothers and their famous title sequence for Stranger Things have it.

"Somtimes truth is stranger than... things?

"Didn't they make those Tim Conway golf videos?"

"You know, the Duffer mothers, must be so proud."

“Ah, ‘Chapter One.’ It’s a book. No!”

Jim Hopper Gets The Brunt Of The Jokes

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' rips on 'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]

But it's Poor Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who receives most of the jokes as he sulks around his home shirtless and unzipped pants. After the panning of the room (and a slew of jokes) they gang pounces on Jim Hopper's out-of-shape body.

“Is that a mashed potato sculpture on the couch or…? Oh.”

“The best part of waking up is letting my goods hang out.”

“Aw, they should’ve called this Sadder Things.”

David Harbour was very much a sport about the whole thing. It sounds like he has quite the sense of humor. Taking to Twitter, he had this to say about the #MST3K gang ripping on his character in Stranger Things.

Holy shit, the @MST3K guys body shaming me may just be the greatest moment of my career https://t.co/tzU785EkT8 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) April 14, 2017

All new episodes of MST3K start today (April 14, 2017) on Netflix. You can also stream 20 classic episodes from previous MST3K shows on #Netflix.