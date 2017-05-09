With Season 5 only a month away, Netflix has teased us with another Orange is the New Black trailer and this time, it looks like the ladies of Litchfield are taking over the prison.

Having left us with a jaw-dropping cliff hanger which saw Daya pointing a gun at Corrections Officer Thomas Humphrey's head and the inmates banding together in a mass riot, this new trailer confirms that the women of Litchfield aren't messing around anymore — they're demanding justice for Poussey, and for them all.

The Litchfield Ladies Want Justice For Poussey's Death

If there's one thing we can learn from this trailer, it's that the inmates are rebelling against the brutal way Poussey's death was handled by the correctional officers. With Tastee stating "We're all angry, you done our girl wrong Mr. Caputo and we want justice," the tone for the rest of the trailer is set.

And justice, it appears, is what they go hell-bent to receive. With Alison Abdullah reading from a letter written by the inmates to what we presume to be the press saying:

"We, the inmates of Litchfield are human beings. We are protesting the abusive conditions under which we are being held."

It's clear that Season 5 is going to centre around the revolt of the inmates against their guards and against a prison system which is failing both them and all other inmates at large.

And All The Rules Are Being Broken

With shots of Leanne wearing a Correctional Officer's uniform, scenes of Pennsatucky shouting "we got a chance to rule hard up in here, y'all don't want to rule?" And Tastee yelling into Piper's supposedly contraband mobile phone "we want to mother fucking be taken serious," it's clear that all the rules are are flying out of those tightly barred windows.

However, the women have a game plan, and that game plan is unity. With Gloria saying "the only way out of this is for us to come together" and Cindy stating "there's more strength in a single unified message," it's clear that the Litchfield inmates are going to have to put their differences aside if they want to achieve any form of justice.

Are you excited for Season 5 of Orange is the New Black?