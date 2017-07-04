Stephen King's IT remake is only a few short months from horrifying moviegoers around the world, so it's super exciting to get our hands on another a brand new snap of the titular clown.

So far we have been introduced to Bill Skarsgård's #Pennywise through a series of Entertainment Weekly exclusives, as well as several horrifying glimpses in the movie's trailer. Since details surrounding the filming have come to light, we have only heard positive things about this incarnation of the Dancing Clown, including how Skarsgård's costume and makeup terrified the kids onset, and that King himself is impressed with this version of his creation.

The image in question was discovered by Bloody Disgusting, who found it on the cover of French horror magazine Mad Movies. The magazine has yet to hit French shelves, but when it does it's likely to include some new information, and perhaps even more gory new images of the clown and Losers' Club.

With a bloodied mouth and finger to his lips, Skarsgård's Pennywise fixes us with a terrifying stare, one the Losers' Club are destined to fear. The translation of the text below reads 'Stephen King is back.' We also now know the movie will be R-rated, after the director Andres Muschetti promised fans it would be. This image is yet another example of how gruesome Stephen King's #IT remake (officially titled Part 1 — The Losers' Club) is planning to be.

Need a little more convincing? Check out the new trailer side-by-side with the classic 1991 version!

From what we have heard, #BillSkarsgard is the perfect Pennywise, and has totally gotten into the mindset of the character, as well as the makeup. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgård said:

“It’s such an extreme character. Inhumane, It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.”

This, combined with what we've seen so far, all points towards 2017's IT remake being one of the most horrifying King adaptions yet. While Tim Curry's incarnation of the Dancing Clown will live on in infamy, Skarsgård's is likely to introduce a whole new generation to crippling coulrophobia.