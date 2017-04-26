As we move further into Season 3 of The Flash, we're getting closer to finding out who Savitar really is. He's been running a rampage ever since Barry created Flashpoint and Team Flash has gotten no closer to stopping him. However, the team is getting closer to finding out #Savitar's true identity, which'll ultimately lead the team to stopping him.

The latest episode "The Once And Future Flash" teased Savitar's identity being revealed and we know that he'll definitely be drawn out of the shadows in next week's episode "I Know Who You Are," signaling a climax to the conflict. When it does, we'll find out whether Iris West is going to live, if Barry will be able to keep Team Flash together, as well as what is going on between Cecille and Joe West, who also appear to have an upcoming story arc in "I Know Who Your Are."

The latest images from the episode teased Cecille being taken captive by Killer Frost, with Team Flash attempting to stop her. Details included with the images indicate that Killer Frost will attempt to negotiate a deal with Team Flash for Cecille's life in exchange for something. We don't know what Frost wants but it's most likely related to her recent alignment with Savitar.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

In last week's episode of #TheFlash, Caitlyn pledged her loyalty to Savitar. That said, we can't rule out the possibility of Caitlyn attempting to take back control from Killer Frost. If that's the case, then her attempt to negotiate with her old team could be the first step to getting Caitlyn back. Although, the outcome doesn't look too good for Caitlyn after we learned what she's truly capable of in last week's episode,

In "The Once And Future Flash," we learned that she iced Cisco's hands off and formed an alliance with Savitar in revenge against Barry Allen in the future. It's clearly going to be difficult to pull Caitlyn away from her path as Killer Frost, but not impossible. We'll just have to wait and find out what path Caitlyn/Killer Frost takes in next week's episode.

In the meantime, check out these newly released images from "I Know Who You Are."

What We Know From The Images From 'I Know Who You Are'

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

In the image above, we get our first glimpse at Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek), the scientist who eventually creates the device that traps Savitar in the Speed Force. As it sits, she probably has no idea who Savitar is, so she has no reason to be developing a trap to stop him. But, with the next image showing Team Flash going to meet Dr. Brand, they'll likely get started on the trap sooner rather than later.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

As you can see in the image above, Cisco, Barry and HR are in Brand's lab. It's unclear how their meeting is going, but Brand will likely be hesitant to help, especially since Team Flash won't be able to tell her that they have information from Brand's future self that they needed translated. They're going to have to be discrete about the matter, but will they be able to tiptoe around the topic without Brand figuring out that it was her future self who transcribed the data?

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

The next image of interest depicts Killer Frost in some type of deal with Team Flash, and she's using Cecille as a bargaining chip. It's unclear what Killer Frost wants but it's a safe bet that whatever she takes won't be any good for the team. In the following image, we get to see Cisco in what appears to be the same warehouse as Killer Frost's deal.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

From the looks of things, Cisco is ready to go toe-to-toe with Killer Frost. Though, it looks like Cisco might meet a fate similar to his future self. The future Cisco didn't get killed by Killer Frost but she froze Cisco's hands off. The result left Cisco without the ability to use his vibe powers. Luckily, Barry is there with Cisco providing backup, especially now that Barry knows Killer Frost could permanently disfigure Cisco to take him out of the picture.

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Those were all the images released so far from "I Know Who You Are." While they reveal a bit of the plot, we still don't know exactly who Savitar is — a secret we'll find out in next week's episode.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on The CW. "I Know Who You Are" airs on May 2nd, 2017.