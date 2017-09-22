Fox is working to expand the X-Men universe outside of the big screen. Following the success of Noah Hawley's Legion, the studio developed The Gifted, which centers around a married couple escaping from the government with their two mutant children. While the story will mostly focus on the runaway family and their efforts to stay alive and free, The Gifted will also have major ties to the larger X-Men universe. One of them is Magneto's daughter, Polaris.

We've been scratching our heads wondering how the character will be used for the show, and how her more out-there elements will be translated to live-action, mainly her signature green locks. There have been several pictures released for the character, and she's even featured in the show's trailers, but her hair has been hard to make out.

Fans, Meet Polaris' Signature Green Locks

Back in May, #EmmaDumont teased fans with her hair on Instagram, but it was mostly black with a few green streaks, which was a bit disappointing for comic book faithfuls. But now we know for certain that Polaris will have her green hair in the series.

The Gifted's first episode won't be released until October 2, but #Fox has already released pictures for Episode 2, "rX," which hits the small screen on October 9. Why the company decided to take such a leap in marketing is a mystery right now, but let's be thankful for the move, because one of the new images gives us a good look at Polaris, and reveals her hair will be comic-book accurate:

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

While there's some black mixed in there, her hair is definitely mostly green. Why there's such a difference between her hair in the trailers and images we've seen so far when compared to Episode 2 is a mystery right now. Keep in mind I'm just speculating here, but could it be a sign of her powers evolving? Well, we'll have to wait a little bit to discover that.

On a side note, despite her immense, Magneto-like powers, #Polaris' stint in prison won't be a cakewalk. Another picture shows her kneeling on the floor, with a bloody nose while being stared down by a guard:

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

As if that wasn't harsh enough, #BryanSinger took to Instagram this past May to share an ominous picture of Dumont as Polaris. She was trapped in a facility, seemingly being experimented on:

What is going on there is anyone's guess right now, but it's pretty clear that the powerful super heroine/antihero will have quite a hard time while in captivity.

Will The Character Be Related To Magneto In The Series?

From what we've been able to tell through to trailers and pictures, it looks like The Gifted will take a cue from the films and work with a semi-grounded #XMen universe. Superpowered mutants may exist, but they don't sport flashy costumes or colorful outfits, so giving the character her green hair is a good step forward in terms of comic book accuracy.

This will probably sound weird to some people, but the show staying close to the source material on that front has me wondering whether it will stay faithful to another bit of Lorna's mythology: her lineage. The character is the daughter of #Magneto in the comics, and I've been wondering whether the show will have that familiar connection.

While that seemed highly unlikely when the series was first announced given Magneto's ongoing ties to the big screen, new details that have surfaced over the past few months make such a connection much more plausible. #LaurenShulerDonner revealed during an interview with IGN that the show would be a separate entity from the X-Men cinematic universe:

"Because we play with so many different timelines, and we rebooted and not really rebooted and all that, we felt like, OK, we're going to throw it out there and hope the fans accept it. The cinematic universe will not worry about 'Legion'. They will not worry about these TV worlds as all. They will just continue in the way that they have been continuing, and there is some great stuff that we are developing. I can just say it's going to be new and different, and yet 'Legion' and 'The Gifted', we're not going to get in each other's way."

Given that separation between the movies and #TV world, and the fact that the series does exist in an X-Men Universe, odds are a connection between Polaris and Magneto will be made.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Keep in mind, though, that possibility doesn't mean Eric will appear on the small screen any time soon. Much like the X-Men, who've reportedly disappeared by the time the series kicks off, the character could be just mentioned in passing. Either way, I'm really excited to see Polaris in action and all the Easter Eggs and references she might bring with her.

The Gifted will be released on October 2, 2017.

What do you think about Polaris' new green hair? Wha do you think is going on with her? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: IGN]