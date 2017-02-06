While we already poached ourselves a brand trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales over the weekend - giving us treasures including skeletal armies, a filthy Jack Sparrow and our first glimpse at the returned Will Turner - now we also have a little more to add to the haul thanks to the official poster release!

Getting up close and personal with Jack himself, the poster simply shows our favorite pirate in a pensive sort of pose, holding his chin and looking straight into our eyes:

See also:

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is looking like a return to form for this beloved #Disney franchise. Though the fourth film somewhat disappointed, this fifth film seems to have gathered the perfect blend of original stars, including Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, as well as new characters such as Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth and Brendan Thwaites as Henry.

Read the synopsis for #PiratesOfTheCaribbean5: Dead Men Tell No Tales below:

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26