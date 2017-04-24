It is a tale as old as time and I'm not speaking about Beauty and the Beast. The legend of King Arthur and his Excalibur sword is a classic story that's been adapted to the big screen many, many times. So many times.

This year's iteration not only re-imagines the old tale with eye-catching visuals and vibrant colors, it is directed by none other than Guy Ritchie, the man who made Sherlock Holmes cool again before Benedict Cumberbatch donned the title. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is less than a month away and we're pretty excited about this killer new poster.

Check out the new poster below!

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

From Stone To The Throne

The new poster incorporates a unique design resembling a playing card. Charlie Hunnam's King Arthur stands at the top while Jude Law's Vortigern posits at the bottom with a menacing red backdrop. The "Kings" playing card theme portrays both characters in their inherent roles: Vortigern as the king that he is and Arthur as the king whose royal position was stolen, essentially foreshadowing the grand battle that will hit movie theaters in May.

Charlie Hunnam's King Arthur stands at the top while Jude Law's Vortigern posits at the bottom.



The last time a large feature film concentrating on King Arthur hit the silver screen was all the way back in 2004, with director Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur. That iteration grounded Arthur's tale more into reality, while Legend of the Sword will embrace its magical lore to its full extent. The official synopsis reads as follows:

When young Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down, and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy whether he likes it or not.

Once Arthur pulls Excalibur from stone everything will change. And if the latest trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be one crazy mystical ride.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword swings into theaters May 12.

Read More: