Thor: Ragnarok's release is only two months away and although the hype is getting real in anticipation of the movie's premiere, there's still not a lot of footage going around. Asgard is under attack in the third Thor installment in the #MCU, and despite the fact that "the end of everything" might be coming Thor's way, it looks like this is going to be the most fun we've had with the God of Thunder yet. With that in mind, an international clip has dropped and it looks like we have to thank South Korea for this new TV spot!

Unfortunately, the international promo doesn't feature entirely new footage, but it still has a few interesting details to offer. The reel opens with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) talking to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as he recounts what happened before their reunion. We get to relive the tragic but "pretty fresh" moment when his hammer was destroyed, and finally get to see Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, invade Asgard.

The clip also features Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) kick some ass and a better look at the epic showdown between Hulk and Thor!

When discussing the film with Collider, director Taika Waititi explained that he wanted Thor: Ragnarok to be satisfying even if you aren't familiar with previous Marvel installments - ensuring that his film isn't relying on the franchise's previous success.

"I don’t want to make an episode of some other larger thing. It’s not my job to make sure that that this makes sense three movies down the tracks for one of the other franchises. My job is to make a film that can sit as a standalone piece, that if it’s the only Marvel film you see, it’s a great film with a great story in and of itself."

However, like with any other Marvel movie, we can still expect the story to provide the necessary platform for Infinity War.

"The lucky thing is that there’s a bunch of geniuses who run Marvel that make sure, even if it’s a standalone piece, that it’s part of a great big jigsaw puzzle that could be appreciated as a whole as well."

The TV spot also focuses on the one and only Loki, perfectly portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, alongside his brother as they fight head-to-head with Hela on the Bifrost Bridge. As one of the MCU's most beloved duos, I think it's safe to say that we're all happy to see the unlikely pair back together. So, with Thor's new all-star line-up and reunion with Loki, it looks like Taika Waititi's upcoming Marvel effort is going to be even better than expected.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on the3rd of November.

