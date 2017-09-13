Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel are going to bring our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters to new places that will potentially change them forever. Along this journey, we should expect as many casualties as victories, and many MCU fans have speculated that Vision will be one of the first characters to go since he has one of the six Infinity Stones placed in his head. However, a recent set photo raises some questions and doubts.

*POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR AND AVENGERS 4*

New Photo Of Paul Bettany As Vision Raises Questions About The Character's Fate

Paul Bettany has shared this intriguing picture of himself donning the Vision costume, doing some paperwork. Besides the fact that it's a quirky photo with a funny caption, this picture might have given us some major hints about Vision's fate in the next two #Avengers movies.

First off, I'm going to assume that this is a recent picture. If that's the case, this means that Mark Ruffalo and Paul Bettany were 'catching up on paper work' on the set of Avengers 4. The untitled film has been in production for at least a month and a half now, as #InfinityWar wrapped production in mid-July before the first teaser trailer was shown off at San Diego Comic-Con.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

If this is truly the case, Vision still has the Infinity Stone in his head during the events of Avengers 4. This is huge news considering so many Marvel fans (including myself and many Creators here at MoviePilot) assumed that Thanos would inevitably rip the Soul Stone right out of Vision's head, which would presumably "kill" the Android Avenger. Alas, Paul Bettany's Instagram has disproved that theory - or has it?

Connecting The Dots: What Will We See From Vision In 'Avengers: Infinity War' And 'Avengers 4'?

'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

While we haven't seen any official trailers or photos from Avengers: Infinity War, an abundance of set photos have been released. While a surprising number of them have included Vision, one set photo that leaked back in April really made fans scratch their heads in confusion. However, given this recent set photo, everything is beginning to line up.

Back in April, E! News was able to get its hands on some rather juicy photos from the set of Infinity War featuring Scarlett Witch and Vision kissing. If the confirmed romance wasn't already a big deal, you will quickly notice that Paul Bettany isn't wearing the Vision make-up or motion capture dots to CGI his red skin. In fact, he's dressed like an ordinary man.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Given the context of everything we have seen and heard so far about Vision in the next two Avengers movies, I think I've come up with a pretty solid theory of where his character is headed. In Avengers: Infinity War, I still believe Thanos will retrieve the Soul Gem from Vision. However, instead being killed by this act, Vision is rebuilt in "human" form by Tony Stark. These events actually occured in the comics and would line up with the fact that Paul Bettany has been spotted on set multiple times without the Vision costume and makeup.

However, this doesn't have to be the end for Vision. In Avengers 4, the Avengers will most likely be fighting Thanos with his complete Infinity Gauntlet. There could easily be a cool moment where Vision steals back the Soul Gem and comes back to life in full form, where he will be able to help his teammates square off against the Mad Titan once and for all.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

In the end, I believe #Marvel has some neat tricks up its sleeve with Vision's storyline in Avengers: Infinity War, along with the rest of the Avengers. It's hard to tell where his character will end up by the end of Avengers 4, but I'm pretty confident that Marvel wants to keep Vision around for Phase 4, as many of the original Avengers will be departing the ever-growing cinematic universe.

What do YOU guys think? Will Vision be killed off in Infinity War? What are you expecting to see from his character? Discuss below!