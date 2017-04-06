(WARNING: This article contains mild-spoilers/speculation for Spider-Man Homecoming!)

As each day goes by, we’re learning more and more about Spider-man: Homecoming — whether it’s the fact that it features tributes to other movies or the admittance that certain characters from the Spider-Man mythos won’t be appearing.

And this trend definitely looks set to continue. Indeed, as some new stills from behind the scenes have been released. Though they mainly feature Homecoming’s director, Jon Watts, taking charge of the set, each picture teases major plot points from the movie itself. Scroll on down and check them out below!

4. Birth Of The Birdman

Rambling amidst the rubble. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

First off we have John Watts taking time to chat with #MichaelKeaton who, as we know, is playing Spider-Man’s long-time enemy Adrian Toomes a.k.a. The Vulture. Outwardly, there’s not much to take away from this pretty chilled-out picture; however, if we look closer there’s a lot that we can discern from it.

Certainly, the fact that Watts, Toomes and his co-worker are standing amidst a lot of rubble and tools — dressed in heavy duty work overalls and gloves — is very telling. In this new iteration, Toomes heads a prospering clean-up crew who tidy up after the destructive battles that rock the #MCU — at least, before Tony Stark (#RobertDowneyJr) steps in, that is.

Homecoming will reportedly begin with a flashback to the first #Avengers movie, and detail Toomes losing his job after Iron Man’s Damage Control team takes over their work. Therefore, there’s a very strong chance that this still is from these pivotal opening moments whereby Toomes is set on his villainous path to become the Vulture.

3. The Fight Aboard The Ferry

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

In that iconic arm movement, #SpiderMan aims his web-shooter towards a camera, presumably at a foe that we will only see in the finished film. But wait — are those motorbikes and cars under Spidey’s arm? And that yellow-striped set sure looks familiar...

[Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

Yup, this image is from the most dissected scene in the second trailer, where Spider-Man confronts Toomes and his goons aboard the Staten Island ferry. As we know, things don’t quite go to plan when the Vulture unveils his destructive device, forcing Iron Man to intervene and the new Spider-Man to face his greatest failure so far.

2. Spider-Man In Shop Class

You cut the red wire, right? 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

At Midtown School of Science and Technology, it’s probably not unusual to see kids tinkering away on some new thingamajig or other. However, I’d bet that the teachers may find something surprising if they were to check up on Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Peter Parker’s project! We only briefly glimpsed this scene in the trailer when the two friends fist bump, so it’s good to get a closer look at what they’re working on.

It’s safe to say that the device probably doesn’t feature in Peter and Ned’s curriculum. Some have suggested that, since Peter switches costumes through the course of #Homecoming, he is merely upgrading his web shooters in this scene.

Fist bump! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

Then again, with its hot-rod red and gold coloring, it could be some requisitioned Stark-tech that Peter is repairing, or that he has “borrowed” from his mentor Tony Stark. The latter is certainly possible, since they aren’t on the best of terms after #IronMan grounds him in the wake of that fiasco with the ferries.

Another school of thought is that it’s some re-purposed, highly advanced, or even extra-terrestrial technology to disrupt the Vulture’s wings. Indeed, in their very first battle Spider-Man invented a machine that “magnetically inverted” the flight suit’s sensitive circuits. Given that this new version of the Vulture has been scavenging from the many battles of the MCU, Peter may well be doing some tinkering of his own — he did in #CaptainAmericaCivilWar, after all.

Even so, with its warped shape and mass of wires, it’s still very hard to pin down, thus making this still the most intriguing picture of the lot.

1. Warehouse Warfare

Warring in the warehouse? 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

In this photograph, Holland, Keaton and Watts talk the scene over between takes, and they are standing in a very recognizable setting. Moreover, with Toomes’s jacket and Peter’s homemade costume, this moment is clearly from the trailer’s warehouse fight, which fans have already speculated to be the film’s final confrontation between Spider-Man and the Vulture.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony & Marvel Studios]

Many eagle-eyed viewers have surmised that the fight quickly escalates from this scene, taking to the skies, whereby the two characters pummel each other on top of a plane before we then see a battered and bruised Spider-Man on the beach.

Apart from this, it’s another look at Spider-Man’s low-budget and gleefully retro costume, which has become a talking point in of itself. Does it hint at the appearance of a certain Scarlet Spider? Will Peter still be wearing it during #Infinity War? Either way, it will no doubt be coming to a Comic Con near you this year!

#SpiderManHomecoming's July release date can't come soon enough, am I right? All of these tantalizing tidbits are making us and more exited for the film than ever! Looks like we'll have to settle with those spectacular trailers for now.

What are you most excited to see in Spider-Man: Homecoming? Got a theory about what these behind the scenes stills are showing?

