The Star Wars universe is an infinitely vast place, and the films have constantly alluded to events and situations we've never seen within the movie canon. Fans have looked everywhere to expand their knowledge on the lore, either through the canon TV shows or the numerous comics and books available. Despite all that effort, however, there are still quite a few burning mysteries left unsolved. Fortunately for any curious fans out there, two of the franchise's biggest enigmas have finally been answered.

To celebrate Star Wars' 40th anniversary, #Lucasfilm released "Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View" this October. The book is comprised of 40 different stories set in the Galaxy, Far, Far Away, written by 40 different writers. It's in this publishing venture where two of the most intriguing, yet seemingly throwaway lines of dialogue in the Original Trilogy are explained.

Why Exactly Does Greedo Hate Han Solo So Much?

Greedo and #HanSolo's relationship has been a complicated topic for four decades, mainly —because of the "who shot first?" controversy —but have you ever wondered why the pair felt so much disdain for one another in the first place? As it turns out, it was all thanks to a love triangle. In "The Luckless Rodian" story (written by Renee Ahdleh), it's revealed that Greedo was madly in love with a woman named Ulceta. Unfortunately for him, Ulceta was apparently fonder of Han's roguish charms, and she fell for the Nerf Herder.

The event broke Greedo's heart, but the story became way more complicated than that. Being the womanizer he was during his younger years, Han broke Ulceta's heart. As you can imagine, that was a hard gut punch for Greedo. Not only was he responsible for him not being happy alongside Ulceta, but Han also destroyed her emotionally. The green alien harbored an unrelenting hatred for his love rival and vowed to make him pay one day.

As fate would have it, the opportunity for payback came along when Jabba the Hutt hired Greedo to collect Solo's massive debt. Now, as we know by now, that didn't work out so well for him. Yikes. This finally clears up #Greedo's "I've been looking forward to this for a long time" line, and I won't lie, it kinda makes me feel bad for Greedo and how he went down.

Why Does Darth Vader Tell Boba Fett He Doesn't Want Any Disintegrations?

Boba Fett is a mysterious fella. We may know his origin story, but his life beyond the teenage years is largely a mystery. The bounty hunter was introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, when #DarthVader assembled a team of Bounty Hunters to track down Han Solo, Leia and Chewy in the Millennium Falcon. After giving his instructions to the mercenary group, the Sith lord addressed Fett directly, telling him:

"No disintegrations."

Fans were left scratching their heads, wondering what that meant. It was clear by the line that Fett was a fan of disintegrating people, but what had happened to make Vader so wary of him doing it? As "Added Muscle" (written by Paul Dini) revealed, Fett actually made Anakin Skywalker's dark counterpart lose some valuable information thanks to his extreme methods.

In the story, told through Boba Fett's perspective during the events #ANewHope, Fett opens up about wanting to capture R2-D2 and C3P-O for the Empire to make up for the time he killed Vader's prisoners before they could release some information:

"He's [Vader] still got a mad on over those rebel spies I crisped on Coruscant. Idiots came came at me with ion disruptors. What, they thought I wouldn't carry a weapon accelerator? Flash, boom, three tiny ash piles. Tried to collect and Lord 'No Disintegrations!' refused to pay without bodies. My word’s not good enough, apparently. Reckoned I'd make up the loss by finding his droids and holding out for twice the reward."

This is a reasonable explanation for the story. It's not too fantastical, and it fits in with the violent nature of the character that we got a taste of during the original trilogy.

There's something about finally having a backstory to these lines of dialogue that, as a die-hard fan, makes me feel complete. After reading them, I can't wait to see what other intriguing bits of trivia from the Galaxy Far, Far Away we'll get in the future.

The Star Wars universe will return to the big screen when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

What do you think about these new pieces of Star Wars trivia? Which of these two years-long mysteries were you most excited to have answered? Let me know in the comments!

[Sources: CinemaBlend, USA Today]