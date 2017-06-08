Ever since George Lucas sold the Star Wars franchise to Disney, they have gone above and beyond in trying to make up for what many fans considered a collective slap to the face concerning the prequel trilogy.

While there are still fans that don't care for the direction that the House of Mouse has taken the franchise — getting rid of the old canon in favor of all new material, as well as playing it a bit safe in terms of the newer films — there is an argument to be made for the choices they have made. They reintroduced Grand Admiral Thrawn into the Rebels animated series from the old Legends continuity, turned a few lines from the original crawl text of A New Hope into one kick-ass flick in Rogue One, and they have returned #DarthVader into the ultimate badass that he was always meant to be.

They Turned A Cartoonish Scene Into Internally Hellish Visuals

In the ongoing Darth Vader series penned by Charles Soule with artwork by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith and David Curiel, readers are treated to the infamous scene of Anakin Skywalker making his final progression into the dark lord of the Sith, Darth Vader. The scene takes place inside Vader's mind as opposed to him breaking his restraints and lumbering, Frankenstein-style toward Emperor Palpatine.

Vader's internal monologue echoes his feelings as he realizes that in trying to save his wife, he ultimately lost her. He simply repeats no to himself while using the force to crush the various equipment, medical droids and even Palpatine himself before delivering a stern "No." The scene hits the reader with much more emotional impact than the previous, "Nooooooo" formerly reserved for bullet time explosions in action films.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Vader Confronts The Emperor

One of the biggest questions that circled the prequels was that why did Vader simply accept that Padme had died by his hand? Vader is a calculated rage machine, the kind of person to cause anyone under his employ to keep a fresh pair of trousers in case they ran across him. Here, we see that Vader wants to know why Palpatine didn't keep his promise.

Being the master manipulator that he is, the Emperor convinces Vader that he chose to kill Padme and that not even the dark side could bring her back. In so doing, she gave him a gift of pain. If he did not accept it, he would die as well and her death would have been in vain. The Emperor, of course, was simply using Vader for his own ends, but this plants the seed that Vader never truly trusted the Emperor, and was always trying to usurp his power.

Final Thoughts

The EU is constantly shedding new light on classic stories and this one delivers on all fronts. Darth Vader is one of the most famous villains in cinema history and to see him portrayed in anything less than the ultimate badass light is unacceptable. A two-minute scene in Rogue One and his comic adventures have rightfully set him back at his rightful place at the top.

(Source: i09.gizmodo.com)