At a time when the US, Russia and North Korea are all threatening to ignite a nuclear World War III, 2017 seems like an unsettlingly perfect moment for Christopher Nolan to unleash a big, epic war movie. It's called #Dunkirk, it's a total swerve from the director's usual terrain, and it looks like a contender for the best movie of summer.

In Dunkirk, the war has barely begun when French and British Allied soldiers are surrounded on the titular beach by the German armed forces. The rescue mission lasted nine days, and Nolan's IMAX cameras have captured just how nail-bitingly intense the entire nightmare was.

Check out the new Dunkirk trailer below.

Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles make up Nolan's A-list cast. Surprisingly it doesn't feature Michael Caine, who probably feels like he's earned the right not to have bombs dropped on him at the age of 84.

Dunkirk hits theaters July 21.