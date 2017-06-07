Disney and Pixar have been making an effort to diversify their slate of films, and one of the results is #Coco, a movie set in Mexico based on the Day of the Dead holiday.

The story centers around Coco, a boy in love with music, whose family has banned music. Given his ambitions, he sets out in search of his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, voiced by Benjamin Bratt. There's one little problem: de la Cruz is dead. And so Coco seeks entrance to the world of the dead.

A 2-minute short film showcased the movie's animal sidekick and humor a few months ago. Now Pixar has released a full-length trailer that gives us a much better idea of the story and the kind of shenanigans that will be going on in the film:

Going by the trailer, the film seems to be another signature Pixar mix of laughter and a big emotional punch. The film was conceived and is being directed by #LeeUnkrich (Toy Story 3, Finding Nemo).

During 2015's D23, Unkrich opened up about what got him to write the movie:

"I'd seen it portrayed in folk art. It was something about the juxtaposition of skeletons with bright, festive colors that captured my imagination. It has led me down a winding path of discovery. And the more I learn about [Day of the Dead], the more it affects me deeply."

The film features the voices of Anthony Gonzales, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Reneé Victor and Edward James Olmos. Here's the synopsis if you want to get a better idea of what will be going on in Pixar's latest adventure:

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco hits theaters on November 22, 2017 to coincide with the Day of the Dead festivities.

What did you think about the new Coco trailer? Let me know in the comments!