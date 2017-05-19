Over the past 75 years or so, comic books have given us some of the most powerful and inspirational female characters ever seen in the annals of pop culture — so why do lists detailing upcoming superhero movies and TV shows look like a right old sausage fest?

However, not all hope is lost. While some releases haven't been officially confirmed yet, it looks like there could be far more super heroines hitting our screens than we first thought. Join us at Movie Pilot as we keep you updated with every upcoming release that features women in a title role. Unfortunately, that means large team efforts such as New Mutants won't make the cut, but luckily, there's still enough strong and independent women to go around.

Wonder Woman — June 2, 2017

The Amazonian Princess may be DC's premier female hero, but it's taken a lifetime for #WonderWoman to finally hit our screens. Let's just hope director Patty Jenkins can give fans of the DCEU what they crave while proving to naysayers that female-led comic book movies are the future.

Supergirl Season 3 — Fall 2017

Kara Danvers has gone from strength to strength since first appearing on The CW just a few short years ago, so fans of the Kryptonian were overjoyed to hear that Melissa Benoist would return in the role of #Supergirl again in Season 3 later this year.

Ant-Man And The Wasp — July 6, 2018

After Hope Van Dyne was unceremoniously sidelined in her cinematic debut, Evangeline Lilly will be officially promoted to superhero status in the sequel. Ant-Man And The Wasp will also reunite the two leads with director Peyton Reed.

Captain Marvel — March 8, 2019

Following a decade of testosterone-fuelled antics in the MCU, Marvel will finally release their first female-led movie in 2019, starring none other than Brie Larson as the cosmic hero #CaptainMarvel.

Cloak & Dagger Season 1 — Date TBA

Freeform's teen drama #CloakAndDagger will revolve around the interracial love story shared by Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen, two runaways who depend on each other's powers over light and dark to survive.

Gotham City Sirens — Date TBA

In the comics, #GothamCitySirens stars #HarleyQuinn, #Catwoman and #PoisonIvy as a group of female super-villains who band together to take on Gotham. So far though, the only cast member who has been confirmed for the movie adaptation is #MargotRobbie, who will reprise her role as the Clown Princess of Crime from #SuicideSquad. However, we wouldn't be surprised if director David Ayer brings in a few more familiar faces to round out the team.

Batgirl — Date TBA

In a surprise announcement, Warner Bros. revealed plans to extend the Bat-family with a solo venture starring Barbara Gordon, the fan favorite hero who took on the mantle of #Batgirl. Most exciting of all, though, is the fact that Buffy creator Joss Whedon is on board to direct, returning to the superhero genre with a film that should hopefully rectify everything that went wrong with Alicia Silverstone's performance in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

Black Widow — Date TBA

For years, Marvel President Kevin Feige dodged questions asking why Black Widow hasn't starred in her own film alongside the rest of her team mates from the Avengers. However, it now seems as though Scarlett Johannson may finally lead the Marvel film she's been hoping for following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Jessica Jones Season 2 — Date TBA

Filming has begun for the second season of #JessicaJones, but we don't yet know when everyone's favorite alcoholic superhero will return to Netflix, or even how the events depicted in #TheDefenders might affect her. Let's just hope that Trish Walker finally dons her claws and becomes the Hellcat we all need her to be.

Scarlet Season 1— Date TBA

Published on Marvel's Icon imprint, #Scarlet tells the story of a rebel who ends up starting a second American revolution. Written by comic book legend Brian Michael Bendis, Scarlet may not be your traditional superhero, but the character's penchant for breaking the fourth wall could position her as the female Deadpool if handled right.

Which female superhero movies or TV show are you most excited about? Remember to keep checking back for updates!