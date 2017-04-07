It's a little known secret that Nicole Kidman is actually one of the best actresses of our generation. Yes sure, she's been in some terrible movies (i.e. Queen of the Desert, Bewitched, Stepford Wives) but she's also starred in some absolutely outstanding films (Dogville, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut).

What is astonishing however is that no matter how bad or good the movie she is starring in, #NicoleKidman always puts in a stunning performance — whether the movie is good enough to support her however, is a different subject altogether. What's more, Nicole is having a bit of a resurgence of late, and is currently involved in a multitude of exciting upcoming film projects, so to keep you in the know, here are all of Nicole Kidman's new and upcoming movies in 2017 — and beyond!

1. 'Top Of The Lake: China Girl,' Season 2 (2017)

'Top Of The Lake' [Credit: BBC / Sundance Channel]

Director: Jane Campion and Ariel Keliman

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie & Alice Englert

Nicole Kidman's Character: Nicole will play Julia, an Australian mother.

Nicole will play Julia, an Australian mother. Plot: Picking up in the aftermath of the groundbreaking Top of the Lake Season 1, an unidentified body of an Asian girl is discovered on Sydney's Bondi Beach — the case seems impossible to crack until Detective Robin Griffin (Moss) works out that the victim didn't die alone.

Air Date: TBC, but sometime this year (2017).

2. 'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' (2017)

Director: John Cameron Mitchell

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas

Nicole Kidman's Character: TBC

TBC Plot: Heavily influenced by the Sex Pistols in suburban London in the late '70s, Enn winds up at a punk party and discovers an attractive exchange student called Zan, but it turns out that she's travelled much further than America to get to this party — she's actually from outer space.

Air Date: TBC, but sometime this year (2017)

3. 'The Beguiled' (2017)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning

Nicole Kidman's Character: Martha Farnsworth, the matron of the Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies.

Martha Farnsworth, the matron of the Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies. Plot: Based on the Thomas Cullinan novel 'A Painted Devil,' The Beguiled is a civil war drama in which an injured Union soldier (Farrell) is given refuge at an all-female boarding house in the South, but his presence amongst the women begins to cause a colossal amount of tension and drama.

Air Date: June 23, 2017

4. 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Raffey Cassidy, Alicia Silverstone, Bill Camp

Nicole Kidman's Character: Steven (Farrell's) wife.

Steven (Farrell's) wife. Plot: A charismatic surgeon (Farrell) is forced to make a colossal sacrifice in the aftermath of his life falling apart due to forming a familial bond with a dark and sinister adolescent boy.

Air Date: TBC, but sometime this year (2017)

5. 'She Came To Me' (2018)

Director: Rebecca Miller

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Steva Carell, Amy Schumer

Nicole Kidman's Character: TBC

TBC Plot: The plot focuses on two love stories which intertwine while set in the world of tug boats and contemporary opera.

Air Date: TBC, sometime in 2018

6. 'Untouchable' (2018)

Director: Neil Burger

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart

Nicole Kidman's Character: Yvonne

Yvonne Plot: A remake of the French film The Intouchables , Untouchable follows the story of a millionaire quadriplegic (Cranston) and his caretaker (Hart) who has a criminal record.

Air Date: TBC, sometime in 2018

7. 'Aquaman' (2018)

Director: James Wan

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe

Nicole Kidman's Character: Aquaman's mother, Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman's mother, Queen Atlanna. Plot: After Arthur Curry discovers the truth that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, he also find out it is up to him to lead his people and become a hero in his watery kingdom.

Air Date: TBC, sometime in 2018

