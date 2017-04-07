Even after the killer disease Captain Trips wipes out 99.4% of the population, we guarantee that author Stephen King will make a last stand behind his laptop, hammering away furiously at his keyboard. We can also guarantee that whatever stories King comes up with next will be even more terrifying than an actual apocalypse.

It's no wonder, then, that Hollywood has been so keen to adapt Stephen King's expansive bibliography, bringing more stories to life than the Pet Semetary itself. Fans hoping to keep up with which properties will be adapted have a tough time on their hands though, as Hollywood is producing more movies and TV shows based on King's work than there are levels in the Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Join us then as we reveal every single #StephenKing movie and TV show currently in production, including those that float in development hell. Keep checking back regularly for updates — but be careful, or you'll float too.

'IT'

Director: Andrés Muschietti

Release Date: September 8, 2017

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague, Logan Thompson, Jake Sim

Despite a troubled production, #Pennywise will finally float out of sewers this year in Andres Muschietti's movie adaptation of #IT. Following the record-breaking response that the first trailer received, hopes float high that #BillSkarsgård's Dancing Clown may turn out to be even scarier than Tim Curry's iconic performance from the '90s TV adaptation.

'The Dark Tower'

The Dark Tower [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Release Date: August 4, 2017

Cast: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Michael Barbieri, Claudia Kim, José Zúñiga, Alex McGregor, Nicholas Hamilton, De-Wet Nagel

The journey that Stephen King's magnum opus has taken to the big screen was even more arduous than that of the Gunslinger himself, but it's finally here. After four decades, ten books and countless words, #TheDarkTower will finally hit cinemas, re-imagining the world of King's saga in a semi-sequel that continues the story where we last left off. If you're not a fan, this won't make sense, and if you are a fan, join me in hoping that director Nikolaj Arcel finds a way to pull this off.

'Castle Rock'

Executive Producers: J.J. Abrams,Dustin Thomason, Sam Shaw

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Ever wanted to see a TV show where Stephen King's most iconic characters interweave against the backdrop of a new story set in the author's most disturbing town? Well want no more, because #CastleRock promises to do exactly that, bringing King's shared multiverse to life in a way that should finally cement exactly how each of his novels connect.

'The Stand'

Director: Josh Boone

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Nat Wolff (rumored)

King's story of a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by disease remains his most epic standalone project. Since #TheStand hit the small screen in a successful '90s TV adaptation, Hollywood has fervently tried its darndest to condense the book's many, many pages into one cohesive film.

Unfortunately, the project has currently been delayed once again while director Josh Boone completes work on New Mutants and the standalone King property Revival. Fans may be disheartened by how The Stand remains the most difficult King novel to adapt, but Boone is clearly a devotee who worships at the altar of Stephen, so a multi-movie franchise may still be possible.

'Gerald’s Game'

Gerald's Game [Credit: Viking]

Director: Mike Flanagan

Release Date: TBA 2017

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel

Amidst talk of IT and The Dark Tower, #MikeFlanagan's adaptation of the underrated #GeraldsGame has slipped under the radar for many, but that's all set to change when the film hits #Netflix later this year. After all, how on earth will anyone forget the story of a woman who's left handcuffed in a remote cabin after her husband dies during one of their sex games? Gerald's Game may not be the easiest King story to adapt, but Flanagan's work on Hush and Ouija: Origin Of Evil has propelled him to the #horror big leagues, so we're expecting to be literally held captive by this one when it finally arrives onscreen.

'Mr. Mercedes'

Mr Mercedes [Credit: Scribner]

Executive Producers: David E. Kelley & Jack Bender

Release Date: 2018

Cast: Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Mary-Louise Parker, Jharrel Jerome, Kelly Lynch, Holland Taylor, Laura Dooling, Scott Lawrence, Peyton Wich

Under the expert guidance of David E. Kelley (The Practice) and Jack Bender (Under the Dome), #MrMercedes will be the first TV adaptation of King's trilogy starring Detective Bill Hodges. While the popular serial killer story lends itself perfectly to the TV format, production hit a roadblock when #AntonYelchin tragically died just 26 days after being cast as Hodges' nemesis, the Mercedes killer Brady Hartsfield. Now that Harry Treadaway has taken on the role in his place, there's a chance that Mr Mercedes may now hit our screens as early as 2018.

Stephen King is totally on board with the talent involved, telling Variety that:

"I've admired Jack Bender’s work for years, both as a director on Lost and later, Under the Dome, where he really caught the suspense element. David Kelley is incredibly gifted. I’m excited to work with these amazing talents.”

'The Mist'

Executive Producers: Christian Torpe

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Spector, Okezie Morro, Frances Conroy

Frank Darabont's take on #TheMist is still remembered a decade later for its soul-destroying ending, so it makes sense that the Spike network has opted to take the TV route instead, avoiding tricky comparisons. Executive producer Christian Torpe created the successful Danish show Rita, so we hope that his approach translates to the horrific world of The Mist, which could lend itself perfectly to an episodic approach, expanding out from the movie's supermarket into new areas of the town.

'Pet Sematary'

Director: Jeff Buhler

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

As one of King's most disturbing novels, #PetSematary has already freaked us out once on screen in Mary Lambert's 1989 classic. After all, it doesn't get much more disturbing than the story of a father who brings his dead child back to life, but director Jeff Buhler is hoping to take his own stab at the book in Paramount's reboot. The last we heard back in early 2016 was that Paramount are taking their time to cast in the hope that they can hire some big names, but we remain confident that Pet Sematary will come to life.

Speaking to Dread Central, Buhler revealed his undying passion for the project:

“The original has a very special place in my heart. The film fits perfectly in the time period [in which it was produced], and the source material is one of the Stephen King books that I read as a teenager that made me flip out, and I’ve read it more than once since then. It’s a fantastic book and a fantastic story.”

'Doctor Sleep'

Doctor Sleep [Credit: Scribner]

Director: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has been hired for the unenviable task of adapting King's novel #DoctorSleep, a sequel to the untouchable classic that is #TheShining. However, if Goldsman can help bring The Dark Tower to life, then we don't see why the screenwriter can't also devise a successful adaptation of Danny Torrance's latest story, where he's now grown up and using his psychic abilities to protect a teenage girl from vampiric travellers.

'Ayana'

Just After Sunset [Credit: Scribner]

Executive Producers: Ben Haber, Jordan Kerner

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

After the success of The Green Mile, a TV adaptation of King's short story #Ayana could perform well for NBC, telling the tale of a mysterious blind girl who cures an old man dying of pancreatic cancer. Chris Sparling is writing the pilot after rising to fame following his screenplay for Buried, but no cast members have been confirmed as of yet.

'The Breathing Method'

The Breathing Method [Credit: Viking Press]

Director: Scott Derrickson (TBC)

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

As the only one of four novellas from Different Seasons to not be adapted into a film, #TheBreathingMethod is now currently in works at Blumhouse Pictures. However, after Scott Derrickson was originally hired to direct the story of a decapitated woman who gives birth, the Doctor Strange filmmaker is now tied up with Marvel, delaying the film's production indefinitely.

'Children of the Corn: Runaway'

Children of the Corn: Runaway [Credit: Dimension Films]

Director: John Gulager

Release Date: 2017

Cast: Marci Miller, JR Hatchett, Blaine Maye, Lynn Andrews III, Sara Moore, Mary Kathryn Bryant, Glenda Taylor, Jake Ryan Scott

Whether you want it or not, yet another Children of the Corn movie is premiering later this year. As the tenth version of the story to be released, expectations aren't particularly high for Runaway, but the murderous cult of corn-worshipping children may surprise us as they stalk Ruth, a pregnant runaway from 2009's #ChildrenoftheCorn remake.

'Creepshow 4'

Creepshow [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Director: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Remember that time Stephen King starred in #Creepshow as an alien plant monster? Pulp horror fans hold a special place in their hearts for this anthology horror series that started out as a homage to classic EC comics. After King and legendary director George A Romero collaborated on the first two movies together, a third was created without their involvement. James Dudelson, the original rights holder is currently fighting for a fourth instalment to be made, but things don't look promising.

'Firestarter'

Director: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

A young Drew Barrymore made an early mark on the horror genre in 1984 with #Firestarter, the story of a psychic girl which undoubtedly had a huge impact on Stranger Things. Things may come full circle then if producer Martha De Laurentiis can bring Mark L. Smith's (Vacancy) screenplay to life, but unfortunately, there's been no significant developments since the remake was first announced in 2011.

'Grand Central'

Just After Sunset [Credit: Scribner]

Executive Producers: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

After being republished in King’s Just After Sunset, the short story 'The New York Times at Special Bargain Rates' is now being developed as a TV show called #GrandCentral at ABC. Written by Sam Ernst and Jim Dunn (the team behind TV's Dead Zone), Grand Central will follow the story of a widow who receives a phone call from her dead husband who warns her about upcoming disasters. If only ABC could have predicted how the show would stall in development hell, following its scheduled air date of 2014.

'In the Tall Grass'

In The Tall Grass [Credit: Simon & Schuster]

Director: Vincenzo Natali

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Splice director Vincenzo Natali is set to tackle #InTheTallGrass, an adaptation of a short story co-written by King and his son, Joe Hill. Originally released as an E-book, the plot follows two siblings whose road trip is violently interrupted when a young boy calls for help from the side of the road.

Grass may not sound particularly scary, but Natali explained the story's horrific appeal to Screen Daily:

"Who would think that grass could be frightening? Trust Stephen King and Joe Hill to find a way. They have transformed an otherwise innocuous Kansas field into a stage for some of the most disturbing horror fiction I have ever read."

'The Jaunt'

Skeleton Crew [Credit: Putnam]

Director: Andres Muschietti (?!)

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

This futuristic tale of teleportation gone wrong was originally featured in 1985's short story collection Skeleton Crew following its debut in the Twilight Zone magazine, but it's only in the last few years that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B optioned #TheJaunt for film. Andres Muschietti is the only name currently attached to direct, but we imagine that the filmmaker has plenty on his hands following his two part adaptation of King's more iconic project, IT.

'Joyland'

Joyland [Credit: Hard Case Crime]

Director: Tate Taylor

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Set in 1973, the movie adaptation of this pulpy whodunit tale originally aimed to be released in 2015, but director Tate Taylor (Winter's Bone) is still working on the pre-production stage for #Joyland.

'Lisey's Story'

Lisey's Story [Credit: Scribner]

Director: Josh Boone

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

King obsessive Josh Boone has also been attached to direct #LiseysStory, a supernatural love story about a widow who travels into an alternate world while fighting off a stalker obsessed with her dead husband. However, Revival and The Stand both seem higher on Boone's agenda, so it's unlikely that we'll ever see his version of the film onscreen.

'The Long Walk'

The Long Walk [Credit: Signet Books]

Director: Frank Darabont

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Following his unforgettable work on The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, regular King collaborator Frank Darabont has secured the rights to adapt #TheLongWalk, a dystopian novella that was technically King's first work. The story itself revolves around a TV show devised by the US government which features teenage boys who are forced to participate in a walking contest where only one survives. Considering the current political climate, The Long Walk could be more relevant than most of the projects featured on this list — assuming, of course, that The Long Wait for Darabont to finish doesn't kill us first.

'The Overlook Hotel'

Director: Mark Romanek

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Stephen King may hate Stanley Kubrick's version of #TheShining, but he could end up feeling differently about #TheOverlookHotel, a prequel that's based on the novel's original prologue, 'Before The Play.' Removed due to the book's excessive page count, this rarely seen chapter explains how the hotel was first founded by a robber baron named Bob T. Watson at the beginning of the 20th century.

'Revival'

Revival [Credit: Scribner]

Director: Josh Boone

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Russel Crowe, Samuel L. Jackson

Before The Stand, Lisey's Story and the million of other Stephen King projects that Josh Boone is probably keen to direct, The Fault In Our Stars filmmaker will next tackle #Revival. The story revolves around a preacher-turned-faith healer who accidentally opens a portal to a place of darkness, evoking the themes of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein along the way. Samuel L. Jackson has been cast as preacher Charles Jacons following his role in Cell. and Russell Crowe is rumored to star too.

'Rose Madder'

Rose Madder [Credit: Viking]

Director: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

It's been six years since talk of a #RoseMadder adaptation was discussed, so it looks like Naomi Sheridan's (In America) screenplay may never come to light. However, out of all the upcoming projects listed here, this story of domestic violence and a supernatural painting is arguably the least anticipated, so this may not be a huge loss in the grand scheme of things.

'The Shop'

Firestarter [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Executive Producers: Robbie Thompson, James Middleton, Jaime Paglia

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

If the Firestarter movie remake doesn't happen, then fans can hopefully find solace in this upcoming TV show starring #TheShop, who just so happened to be the government-based organization that hunted Barrymore's character in the original film. The idea here is that TNT would explore different facets of Stephen King's multiverse through this agency in weekly episodes. However, this approach sounds remarkably similar to Castle Rock, so we're not sure whether Robbie Thompson's (Supernatural) script will ever see the light of day.

'My Pretty Pony'

Saw [Lionsgate Films]

Director: Luke Jaden

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Tobin Bell, Noah Jupe

As one of the most recent announcements, Luke Jaden's adaptation of the short story My Pretty Pony holds the most promise. Horror stalwart #TobinBell is attached to star in this drama that follows an elderly man who gives his young grandson a pocket watch and warns him to make he most of his life. Executive producers Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving, Midnight Special) and Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) are on board to ensure that #MyPrettyPony starts shooting this Spring.

'Sleeping Beauties'

Sleeping Beauties [Credit: Scribner]

Executive Producers: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Cast: TBD

Hollywood has become so confident in King's writing abilities that Anonymous Content has acquired the TV rights to filming Stephen's upcoming collaboration with his son Owen King before the book is even released. Presumably, the show will follow a similar story where sleeping women become enshrouded by some kind of cocoon that causes them to become feral if disturbed. #SleepingBeauties may not have been released yet, but we're confident that both the novel and the subsequent TV adaptation will be a success.

