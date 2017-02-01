Feeling hungry? With the major success of shows like The Walking Dead, our craving for zombie-centerd films has really stepped up a notch. 2016 was a pretty great year for the #zombie genre, both in film and television, but what about 2017 and the years to come? Well, look no further!
1. 'Patient Zero'
Release date: February 17, 2017
Cast: Natalie Dormer, Matt Smith, Stanley Tucci
Director: Stefan Ruzowitzky
Patient Zero, the first person infected. Half the population have turned into a bunch of intelligent and bloodthirsty zombies a.k.a. The Infected. After the global outbreak, Matt Smith leads the search for "patient zero" in hopes of finding a cure to save the human race. Among the infected — his own wife. This is definitely not to be missed!
2. 'World War Z 2'
Release date: June 9, 2017
Cast: Brad Pitt
Director: David Fincher
A sequel to the 2013 film, where Brad Pitt must save the world from a vicious zombie pandemic. Many were quick to criticize the original film for not sticking to the original Max Brooks novel. Obviously, the positive reviews were enough to pull in a sequel. Not much is known about World War Z 2, other than that #BradPitt will return in presumably the leading role and that David Fincher is rumored to be directing.
3. 'Sky Sharks'
Release date: September 1, 2017
Cast: Naomi Grossman, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Eva Habermann
Director: Marc Fehse
Sharknado who? Towards the end of World War II, the Nazis created a deadly secret weapon. Years later, a group of geologists uncover it deep in the ice of the arctic. What was this secret weapon? An army of flying zombie sharks! Abandoned laboratories, secret experiments, mutant sharks, and loads of bloodshed — what else could you want in a #horror? Well, a great cohesive plot, but that's beside the point. You will probably never look at sharks the same way after seeing Sky Sharks.
4. 'An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted)'
Release date: TBD 2017
Cast: Naomi Grossman, Yoshua Sudarso, Michael Jai White
Director: Anne Welles
More on the lighter side of the spectrum, An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted) is an upcoming film directed, written and produced by Anne Welles. The #comedy film follows Ted — a zombie struggling to live with his new self — being a zombie. Having contracted the infection after a vacay in the Caribbean, Ted joins a therapy group filled with other special beings like him. A trailer hasn't been released nor a proper premiere date. To crave your thirst, a compilation of production stills can be found below:
5. 'The Forest Of Hands And Teeth'
Release date: TBD 2018
Cast: Maisie Williams
Director: Kate Maberly
Humanity is being taken over by a virus that is turning people into violent cannibals. In her directorial debut, Maberly will take the New York Times best-selling novel by Carrie Ryan and turn it into a thrilling feature film. The Forest of Hands and Teeth is a story where the existence of the human race lays in the hands of Mary (Maisie Williams). Can the Game Of Thrones star save us from the zombies? Not much is known about the upcoming film, but it sure as hell sounds interesting.
6. 'The Third Wave'
Release date: TBD 2017
Cast: Ellen Page, Sam Keeley
Director: David Freyne
David Freyne will be directing the upcoming zombie thriller starring Ellen Page. The Third Wave "is set in a time after a virus that transformed humans into zombie-like monsters has been cured. But many of the once-infected humans are now shunned by society and even their families." This is definitely not your typical zombie flick. With an original take on the genre, this film is sure to captivate audiences.
7. 'Cargo'
Release date: TBD 2017 or 2018
Cast: Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Caren Pistorius
Director: Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke
Short films really do make great feature lengths! A father (Freeman) and his one-year-old daughter are fighting for survival in the middle of a zombie outbreak. During a violent encounter, he becomes infected. Cargo is a thrilling and emotional story of a father seeking a new protector for his child before he transforms into one of the dead. Check out the award-winning original short film below:
