Feeling hungry? With the major success of shows like The Walking Dead, our craving for zombie-centerd films has really stepped up a notch. 2016 was a pretty great year for the #zombie genre, both in film and television, but what about 2017 and the years to come? Well, look no further!

1. 'Patient Zero'

'Patient Zero' [Credit: Screen Gems]

Release date: February 17, 2017

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Matt Smith, Stanley Tucci

Director: Stefan Ruzowitzky

Patient Zero, the first person infected. Half the population have turned into a bunch of intelligent and bloodthirsty zombies a.k.a. The Infected. After the global outbreak, Matt Smith leads the search for "patient zero" in hopes of finding a cure to save the human race. Among the infected — his own wife. This is definitely not to be missed!

2. 'World War Z 2'

'World War Z' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Release date: June 9, 2017

Cast: Brad Pitt

Director: David Fincher

A sequel to the 2013 film, where Brad Pitt must save the world from a vicious zombie pandemic. Many were quick to criticize the original film for not sticking to the original Max Brooks novel. Obviously, the positive reviews were enough to pull in a sequel. Not much is known about World War Z 2, other than that #BradPitt will return in presumably the leading role and that David Fincher is rumored to be directing.

3. 'Sky Sharks'

'Sky Sharks' [Credit: KinoCheck International]

Release date: September 1, 2017

Cast: Naomi Grossman, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Eva Habermann

Director: Marc Fehse

Sharknado who? Towards the end of World War II, the Nazis created a deadly secret weapon. Years later, a group of geologists uncover it deep in the ice of the arctic. What was this secret weapon? An army of flying zombie sharks! Abandoned laboratories, secret experiments, mutant sharks, and loads of bloodshed — what else could you want in a #horror? Well, a great cohesive plot, but that's beside the point. You will probably never look at sharks the same way after seeing Sky Sharks.

4. 'An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted)'

'An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted)' [Credit: SAG AFTRA One Union]

Release date: TBD 2017

Cast: Naomi Grossman, Yoshua Sudarso, Michael Jai White

Director: Anne Welles

More on the lighter side of the spectrum, An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted) is an upcoming film directed, written and produced by Anne Welles. The #comedy film follows Ted — a zombie struggling to live with his new self — being a zombie. Having contracted the infection after a vacay in the Caribbean, Ted joins a therapy group filled with other special beings like him. A trailer hasn't been released nor a proper premiere date. To crave your thirst, a compilation of production stills can be found below:

5. 'The Forest Of Hands And Teeth'

[Credit: Heatherwood Productions]

Release date: TBD 2018

Cast: Maisie Williams

Director: Kate Maberly

Humanity is being taken over by a virus that is turning people into violent cannibals. In her directorial debut, Maberly will take the New York Times best-selling novel by Carrie Ryan and turn it into a thrilling feature film. The Forest of Hands and Teeth is a story where the existence of the human race lays in the hands of Mary (Maisie Williams). Can the Game Of Thrones star save us from the zombies? Not much is known about the upcoming film, but it sure as hell sounds interesting.

6. 'The Third Wave'

[Credit: Savage Productions / Tilted Pictures]

Release date: TBD 2017

Cast: Ellen Page, Sam Keeley

Director: David Freyne

David Freyne will be directing the upcoming zombie thriller starring Ellen Page. The Third Wave "is set in a time after a virus that transformed humans into zombie-like monsters has been cured. But many of the once-infected humans are now shunned by society and even their families." This is definitely not your typical zombie flick. With an original take on the genre, this film is sure to captivate audiences.

7. 'Cargo'

[Credit: Causeway Films]

Release date: TBD 2017 or 2018

Cast: Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Caren Pistorius

Director: Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke

Short films really do make great feature lengths! A father (Freeman) and his one-year-old daughter are fighting for survival in the middle of a zombie outbreak. During a violent encounter, he becomes infected. Cargo is a thrilling and emotional story of a father seeking a new protector for his child before he transforms into one of the dead. Check out the award-winning original short film below:

