Marvel is working hard on making the MCU as vast a universe as possible. After conquering the big screen, the House of Ideas is trying to take over the small screen as well. Shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Agent Carter have helped expand the mythology in an incredibly successful way.

Now Marvel is tackling its catalogue of young superheroes with its upcoming #CloakandDagger, #Runaways and #NewWarriors TV series. Since being greenlit earlier this year, New Warriors has caught the interest of comic book fans who've been wondering how such a unique comic book would be adapted for live-action.

Through USA Today, we have an idea. New Warriors showrunner #KevinBiegel revealed new very exciting details about the show, including the fact that it will be a half hour action-comedy, and a sense of where the story is going. But perhaps the biggest reveal are all the characters heading our way.

The 'New Warriors' Official Lineup

Let's break down the new team of young superheroes that will be joining the MCU:

Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl

Power set:

Acrobatic skills

Superhuman strength

Cool squirrel tail

Communicating with animals

(Squirrel sidekick)

Who is Squirrel Girl?

Similar to her comic book counterpart, Doreen will be a superhero fangirl, who will be the "wonderful heart of the show". As Beigel describes her:

“She is openly hopeful and earnest and sweet and optimistic, but smart and very determined that she can make a difference, too. She knows she’s great and if you’re not going to get on board with her, she’ll leave you in the dust.”

Fans have been eager to see #SquirrelGirl on screen for a long time, so it'll be great for them to know the show is staying faithful to the character's personality and powers. Hopefully, the story manages to balance her sillier elements without taking us out of the story.

Craig Hollis/Mister Immortal

Power set:

Immortal (According to him)

Who is Mister Immortal?

Craig has the curious situation of being cocky and selfish, but at the same time, grumpy. According to Beigel, he is a character who's seen the ugly side of the world:

“Craig is a little more jaded and saying things aren’t as rosy and the world isn’t as hopeful as you make it out to be.”

That's it's a clever adaptation of his comic book nature, with #MisterImmortal being depressed from constantly outliving or losing the people he loves. Pair to that the fact that we've never had an immortal superhero on screen (except for Deadpool), we could be in line to have a very unique new character.

Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher

Power set:

Who is Night Thrasher?

Similar to Kickass, Night Thrasher became an online celebrity thanks to his YouTube channel. Dwayne's mother and father were killed when he was a child and he was therefore left with a lot of money. According to Biegel:

“Dwayne is the one who’s enterprising and really trying to figure out the business side of this entire thing. But at the same time he really does care about justice.”

In the comics, #NightThrasher is responsible for forming and bankrolling the New Warriors. And going by the description, that's the approach the show is taking.

Robbie Baldwin/Speedball

Power set:

Power to create kinetic balls of energy

Kinetic forcefield

Ability to bounce around

Who is Speedball?

Robbie grew up idolizing the #Avengers and seeing their signature Quinjet take off from Avengers Tower. He's quite immature and impulsive (fitting his power set), but has a heart of gold. As Beigel describes him:

“Robbie has these noble aspirations, but can’t quite figure out which one to pursue."

Robbie's lack of control over his powers (a disaster of #Speedball's making was the final catalyst that led to Civil War in the comics, for example) tells us that New Warriors will see him grow and evolve, which makes sense, as the show is coming of age story.

Zack Smith/Microbe

Power set:

Communicates with germs

Telepathy

Who is Microbe?

Just like Speedball, Zack has a big heart. Unfortunately, he doesn't fell confident, so he leans on his teammates to feel better about himself. According to Biegel:

“Zack literally is just looking for a connection: ‘Hey, maybe I can find a group of people I can hang out with,’ which is totally part of who you are in your 20s.”

In a world with flying gods and billionaires in high-tech armors, it's refreshing to see #Microbe, a superhero that isn't sure of place or aware of his value. Considering the show's younger target audience, that voice will be a nice addition to the story.

Deborah Fields/Debrii

Power set:

Low-level telekinesis

Ability to create debris forcefields

Who is Debrii?

Deborah suffered a personal loss thanks to superheroes, which follows the thread started by #CivilWar about collateral damage, so it will be interesting to see how she feels about the Avengers in a universe where they're so idolized. Beigel revealed that Deborah is a proud lesbian, explaining:

“It’s not all about ‘Hey, I relate to the show because I want to have a squirrel tail,' but ‘Hey, this is the story about someone who’s out as a lesbian and maybe it’s not that easy.’"

That makes #Debrii one of the first live-action superheroes to be openly gay, following Trini from Power Rangers and White Canary from Legends of Tomorrow.

What Is The Team's Motivation?

Now, with all this character announcing excitement, you might we wondering: Why in the world would this rag-tag team of youngsters band together? We now have the answer, and it's all about inspiration and money. As Biegel revealed:

“Most of them would settle but some of those kids would keep going and get into their 20s with these hopes. It’s hard, and how do you make money doing it?"

That fits in with their #comicbook counterparts, and it's a really interesting angle. We can't the deny the fact that it's the perfect to create the fun dynamic the showrunners are going for.

There you have it, that's all the information we got on the show. Granted, the lineup is not incredibly faithful to the comics, which might be a bad sign for fans of the source material, but we have to remember #Marvel's TV track record. The company knows what it's doing with the universe, so I can't wait to see what they have in store for these new heroes.

New Warriors is expected to hit our screens in 2018.

