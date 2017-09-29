Kit Harington, otherwise known as the renegade warrior Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, recently became engaged to a fan-favorite former Game of Thrones actress. He got down on one knee and pledged his allegiances to Rose Leslie, who played the wildling known as Ygritte in the show. Funnily enough, Harington had his first Game of Thrones sex scene with Leslie.

The couple announced their engagement in a newspaper from their hometown. The snippet from The Times in England read:

[Source: The Times in England]

Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.

Their relationship started as an on screen romance between the two in the earlier seasons of the hit HBO television show. Harrington had previously admitted that he had fallen in love with Rose while the two were away filming in Iceland. The couple had recently bought their own home and had moved in together before they announced their engagement.

Whilst news of their engagement has pleased and excited fans around the world, it wouldn't be a Game of Thrones relationship without a hint of some sort of biological relation between the two characters. Twitter users have traced the family history of both parties and have made the connection that they are indeed distantly related.

Cool that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged but also they are related??? pic.twitter.com/ds4B8OAfrB — Sophie WilkINson (@sophwilkinson) September 27, 2017

Doing George R.R.Martin proud, the snippet from Harrington's the family history read how:

Through his paternal grandmother, Lavender Cecilia Denny, Harington’s eighth-great-grandfather was Charles II of England.

Whereas Leslie's stated how:

Her mother is Candida Mary Sibyl ‘Candy’ Leslie (née Weld) of Clan Fraser, maternal great-granddaughter of Simon Fraser, 13th Lord Lovat, and descendant of Charles II of England.

So putting two and two together, both Harrington and Leslie are related to Charles II of England.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are both related to King Charles II so that means??? Oops GoT did it again — Lindsay Salomon (@lindsayshuttle) July 19, 2017

Neither Harrington or Leslie have commented on their relation as of yet. They only made their relationship public last year. When asked about the relationship in an interview with L'Uomo Vogue, Harrington commented how:

"If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

We are happy to see our favorite King of the North settling down well and hope the couple have many happy years together (with no red weddings)!