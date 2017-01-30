Now, for the most devoted fans of #AMC's #TheWalkingDead, the hours of the day, week and year that don't feature a certain plucky gang of post-apocalyptic antiheroes are pretty much only there to be spent waiting for the next episode of the show to arrive. After all, we all need to know what's happening to Daryl right now, goddamn it.

If you fall into that particular camp, though, then fear not — for we might just have the best news you'll see this side of #Negan's obituary. Y'see:

The Next Three Episodes Of 'The Walking Dead' Will Be Super Long

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

Yup, that's right. When the show returns to our screens on February 12, it'll do so with an extra-long episode, a trend that will continue for at least two more weeks after that. That midseason premiere — Season 7, Episode 9 — will clock in at around 73 minutes, making it a full 13 minutes longer than the show's usual running time. The following episodes — 10 and 11 — won't prove quite as lengthy, but it seems that they'll nonetheless linger for an additional six and eight minutes, respectively.

All of which, it seems, suggests that you probably shouldn't make any time-sensitive plans for the next several Sunday nights; The Walking Dead might just have made plans for you already.

What do you think, though? Are you glad to see The Walking Dead's next three episodes gain a little time? Let us know below!

(Sources: ComicBook.com)