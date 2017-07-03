Back in February, we got a tantalizing hint that Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury may well return in 2019's Captain Marvel. While doing a press tour for Kong: Skull Island, Jackson commented:

"But they got Infinity Wars, two movies to do there and after that there’s Brie [Larson’s] movie ‘Captain Marvel,’ which maybe [Nick] will be part of."

Now, Omega Underground has gone one better, tweeting that Jackson's likely to play a major role!

Looks like @SamuelLJackson will indeed be co-starring with @brielarson in #CaptainMarvel. Expected to begin shooting on January 8th in ATL. pic.twitter.com/SQyLdYZGDS — Christopher M (@_ChristopherM) July 1, 2017

Nick Fury has been missing in the MCU ever since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and there have been strong rumors that he'll play a role in next year's Avengers: Infinity War. If Omega Underground's report is correct — and admittedly, that's a big "if" — then we can assume the next Avengers film will bring Nick Fury back into action in a big way.

How Could Nick Fury Fit Into Captain Marvel's Origin Story?

Infinity War will completely change the #MCU's status quo. So far, set photos have indicated an alien invasion on a scale that would put Independence Day to shame, led by Thanos's Black Order. Most fans are expecting the film to end with a number of Earth's heroes heading off-world in pursuit of the Mad Titan, leaving Earth relatively undefended.

It's a good time for Nick Fury to return, and in the comics, Carol Danvers was introduced as a military figure long before she ever got super-powers. If Fury is set to co-star in Captain Marvel, we envision Fury and Carol Danvers standing in the world's defence; it's possible that they'll be tied to S.W.O.R.D., an organization in the comics dedicated to defending Earth from alien threats.

Nick Fury has been an important secondary character in the MCU to date, but if this rumor is correct, Captain Marvel will see him step up. Amusingly enough, it's an approach Jon Watts originally planned to use for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but from a narrative point of view, it made more sense to use Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark than Fury.

Full Circle

There's a sense in which this arc would bring Nick Fury's character full circle. Fury launched the MCU when he stepped into Tony Stark's life and introduced him to a "bigger universe" of heroes and villains. The Avengers Initiative was Fury's idea; a chance to unite Earth's Mightiest Heroes as a defence against threats no one hero could defeat. Infinity War will see the Avengers playing that role on a scale we've never seen before, and then we're expecting the core Avengers to head off into space. They'll leave only a few isolated defenders behind — characters like Ant-Man (whose own solo film in set between Infinity War and Avengers 4) and Carol Danvers.

With the Earth relatively undefended, it makes sense that Fury would step up. And what a way to do so; by presumably acting as a mentor or commanding officer to Captain Marvel, who #KevinFeige has described as the MCU's most powerful hero of all.

It's too soon to say whether or not these rumors are true. If they are, though, then from a narrative perspective, they make perfect sense. What's more, if this rumor is true, it very much suggests that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is moving to the forefront of the MCU. After all, Fury has only ever shown interest in the characters who proved to have real potential — and with a "changing of the guard" after Avengers: Infinity War, now is the perfect time for Captain Marvel to step up.

