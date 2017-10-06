With just over 12 months to go until the yet to be titled Fantastic Beasts sequel is released, little snippets of what to expect have begun to make their way onto social media, giving fans plenty to puzzle over until the movie's release next November. And now a Pottermore casting announcement has got us even more intrigued.

Alongside the first image from the movie, Pottermore's latest casting announcement — following the news that Jude Law has been cast as young Dumbledore — is a pretty awesome throwback to the original series, and possibly offers fans a little more insight into what to expect.

Alongside a slew of new characters, the big news is that actor Brontis Jodorowsky has been cast as Nicolas Flamel — the alchemist who achieved immortality. As you'll remember, Nicolas Flamel was a large part of the very first Harry Potter story, as he was the man who created the Sorcerer's Stone. It was this stone that Voldemort and Quirrell sought out during Harry's first year at Hogwarts, and it was after that disaster that Flamel decided to destroy the stone, despite it keeping him alive for the last 690 years. In 1927 — when Fantastic Beasts 2 is set — Flamel would be going on 640.

Dumbledore and Flamel have been friends for many years, so it's not a surprise that he would have been around while Dumbledore and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) are battling Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). According to #Pottermore, further cast members include Wolf Roth as a character called Spielman, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Derek Riddell as Torquil Travers, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Rosier, and Cornell S John as Arnold Guzman. For fans, the surnames 'Travers' and 'Rosier' should stand out, as they're also the names of two of Voldemort's Death Eaters.

Furthermore, Harry Potter superfan and star of The Incredible Jessica James, Jessica Williams, and Brooklyn actress Fiona Glascott, have also joined the cast as two unnamed characters.

According to a statement made by Warner Bros., the movie takes place a few months after Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them ended, and will Grindelwald's escape from prison and the hunt to find him:

J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the infamous Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald. However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause—elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts 2 is slated to hit theaters Novermber 16, 2018.

Which character are you excited to see in Fantastic Beasts 2? Let us know in the comments!