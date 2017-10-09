Recently it was announced that there would be a sequel to the fan-favorite Halloween/Christmas film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. The new material will be released to mark the movie's 25th anniversary and, naturally, the world went into a frenzy over what the new content could include. Many guessed it would be a second film, or even a prequel to the original, but it was announced that a new comic book based on the movie would be released in 2018.

The founder of publisher Tokyopop, Stu Levy, announced at New York Comic Con that the comic book is set to launch in May next year. The story will be based around Jack Skellington's ghost dog, Zero, and will narrate his adventure across Christmas Town.

[Credit: Buena Vista International]

Levy, who posed under the name D.J. Milky recently during a Disney Manga panel at NYCC stated the premise would be:

...Zero gets lost, as dogs do, and along the way he gets into a lot of trouble, as dogs do.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the comic series will be called Zero's Journey, and will be published on serially before being combined into a graphic novel.

Levy described the comic book, explaining:

We're gonna have 20 issues total, and then just like with a comic, we're also going to have a trade paperback. We're gonna have four total trade paperbacks... The first trade paperback will come out next Halloween...

The original film was released in 1993. Created for just $18 million, it grossed around $75 million at the global box office, which was relatively low for a Disney-backed film at the time. But since then, the film has become synonymous with both holidays in the film. Jack Skellington has grown into a cult like figure and his relationship with Sally is loved by millions.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' [Credit: Buena Vista International]

One of the standout aspects of the original film was the soundtrack, which, of course, cannot be replicated in comic book format. There will be lyrics written throughout the comics, however, and it is hoped that Burton may adapt these into a new soundtrack for fans to enjoy. When Levy was asked about this, he replied:

No music because it's a book, but my dream is that maybe he'd go, 'Wow, these are so awesome, I'm gonna write music for this.' Probably won't happen, but you never know.

We sure hope it does happen! Who is excited for the new adventures from the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas?

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' [Credit: Buena Vista International]

(Source: THR, Daily Dot, Box Office Mojo)