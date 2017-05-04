The ridiculously gorgeous coupling of #NikkiReed and #IanSomerhalder have been the embodiment of relationship goals since their first PDA-packed appearance together in 2014. Fans of the couple now have another reason to rejoice as they have officially announced they are expecting their first child.

Both Reed and Somerhalder took to their respective Instagram profiles to post their sweet messages - Reed's message is directed to their future tot as Somerhalder's is directed to his friends, family and fans.

Nikki Reed Addresses Her "Little One"

The doting mother-to-be begins her post with "Hi Little One" and goes on to gush about the unconditional love she already feels for the future Somerhalder:

"... I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together."

She concludes the post with "We can't wait to meet you... Love, your parents" and we all step back to admire the image of Somerhalder kissing her stomach as she smiles down at him.

Ian Somerhalder's Message For His Loved Ones

Somerhalder provides a different caption for the pregnancy pic than Reed, howeve,r the loving sentiment remains the same. He begins the post addressing his "friends, family, and rest of the world" and expresses his excitement for this "next chapter":

"... In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."

The couple tied the knot on April 27th, 2015 and to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary, both parents-to-be took to Instagram to express their love for each other.

"To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Today," Somerhalder wrote in his commemorative post. "Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known. To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them."

Reed posted a picture of them mid-kiss at their wedding with the caption:

"My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way. At exactly this time two years ago today we walked hand in hand into the next chapter, our chapter, together. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known. We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it. Thank you for being exactly who you are, and for loving all of me. Thank you for your willingness to go even deeper. Until you, I had no idea what could be. Until you...Happy Anniversary"

There is no word yet on when their baby is due, but, judging from the pictures above, it shouldn't be too much longer now. We wish the absolute best for the happy couple on their future bundle of joy and can't wait to see just how adorable the baby is destined to be.

'The Vampire Diaries' [Credit: The CW]

Are you hoping the future Somerhalder baby will be a Twilight or Vampire Diaries fan? Let me know in the comments below!