As arguably the hottest show on television, Game of Thrones has provided us with many questions while carrying on its fair share of controversy and conversation. Yet one debate has been lingering now for several seasons with no definitive answers — until now: Who are Jon Snow's parents?

It shouldn't be surprising that HBO and the dedicated team behind #GameOfThrones are actively trying to put fans' attention on anything besides this and some of the show's other bigger twists. But even with all the rumors, speculation and smoke surrounding Season 7, the truth of Jon's lineage continues to be the number one question on fans' minds.

If you think the stars of the show aren't fully aware of all the fan speculation, guess again. #NikolajCosterWaldau (Jaime Lannister) just proved that they do pay attention...and he had a little fun teasing fans while he was at it. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Coster-Waldau jokingly referred to Jon Snow's highly secretive resurrection that was kept under wraps for the majority of last year:

"Well, Jon Snow is dead. Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead."

Joking tone aside, it's as much of a confirmation as any we've gotten considering that #JonSnow is one of the most talked about characters in Game of Thrones. Going from bastard of the North to the brink of death only to be revived and take lordship of the Northerners, Jon has had an up-and-down journey over the course of the last six seasons.

Many fans of the series have suspected that #GeorgeRRMartin had laid the clues in the books to a Taryargen lineage for Jon Snow, but the HBO adaptation has so far only confirmed that Jon is the child of Lyanna Stark and yet-to-be revealed father. Many have speculated that Jon's father is none other than Rhaegar Targaryen, as shown in the infographic below.

Hopefully we'll learn the name of Jon's father this season, as Bran Stark is the only person who holds that knowledge at this point. And if he truly turns out to be a Targaryen, then his anticipated meeting with Daenerys will be all the more interesting as the Stark and Targaryen families united could prove to be more than Cersei Lannister can manage to stop from claiming the Iron Throne. Not to mention, it will take the combined might of the houses of ice and fire to stop the coming Great War with the White Walkers.

What do you think, is this the final bit of confirmation we need to claim Jon Snow as a Targaryen? Tell us what you think in the comments below.